How Much RAM Does Your Graphics Card Really Need?

Game Benchmark: Far Cry 2

Far Cry 2 isn't as demanding as Crysis, so we're going to set details to their highest levels right off the bat (Ultra Quality setting). For our second run, we'll use those same settings, but add 4xAA in order to increase the memory requirements.

Here are the benchmarks for the first round, with no AA applied:

We are seeing a very slight disadvantage for the 512MB card at 1920x1200, which increases slightly at 2560x1600. As with Crysis, the 1GB card remains right on par with the 2GB card. Let's add AA to see if we can learn anything new:

Now we're getting somewhere. We see that 4xAA is causing a very notable performance hit with the 512MB card, which only increases with higher resolutions, while the card is effectively crippled at 2560x1600. However, performance isn't hit too hard until 1920x1200, and the game even remains playable at that resolution.

136 Comments Comment from the forums
  • radiowars 01 October 2009 10:13
    Great article guys. I've debated this many times with friends- good to see a definite result. Heh, GTX 275 w/ 896 works well @ 1680x1050 for me. I doubt I'd need anything higher than that for my resolution.
  • burnley14 01 October 2009 10:20
    I really like the alternating images you use in these articles, they are very helpful and make it much easier to compare the various detail settings.

    Also, great article overall. Keep up the good work!
  • cleeve 01 October 2009 10:36
    Thanks burnley, animated GIFs are a bit of a pain to make, but it's nice to know they're appreciated. :)
  • blueer03 01 October 2009 10:48
    This was very interesting. But I would like to see the performance difference from a mid-stream (say a 4850) as compared to a high end video card. Would it have made sense to spring for the 1GB 4850, or would there be no difference because of the cards inherent limitations? And the same thing with the lower level cards. At what point in the hierarchy of video cards does springing for more than the reference memory levels make sense?
  • cleeve 01 October 2009 10:57
    With lower end cards you'd see the same effect, but with the lower frame-rates that those cards would produce. The end result is the same: one they run out of RAM at a certain setting, the performance will suffer, but until then it's the same across the board.
  • knutjb 01 October 2009 10:58
    How much ram will the 5870 eyefinity version need?
  • cleeve 01 October 2009 11:00
    knutjbHow much ram will the 5870 eyefinity version need?
    Depends on the resolution and settings just like everything else. but it's a good question, if there's enough interest in this article I'll look into that in the future.
  • liquidsnake718 01 October 2009 11:11
    Im surprised that Crysis doesnt utilize all the RAM(even for an older title) for distance similarly to titles like GTA. Im sure the new Crytek engine will make use of Ram so we can see even buildings and huge alien robots further in the distance with vivid details.

    We can only look forward to a more intense and visually stunning Crysis 2 as I can only imagine how the story would progress and end up being in space. I can imagine huge asteroids looking as real coming at the player using nvidias 3d vision and utilizing AA in order to make it apparent from a distance.

    Think Halo style world but with unrivaled graphics and a more realistic feel with DX11.
  • 01 October 2009 11:28
    How about doing this same comparison with crossfire setups?
    Reply
  • Arkz 01 October 2009 11:29
    il tell ya whats a bitch, i have a 1920x1080 monitor, nice? yes. I have an 8800GT too.. nice? kinda.. its the 256MB version.. so.. if i wanna turn up the sexiness i get baaaad fps
