How Much RAM Does Your Graphics Card Really Need?

Game Benchmark: Left 4 Dead

Our strategy up to this point seems to be working, so let's apply it to Left 4 Dead, with one run at highest details and the other with 4xAA and 16xAF applied.

First, we'll test with no AA and AF:

The results are close here. Left 4 Dead's benchmarking mode doesn't capture minimum frame rates, unfortunately. But by the looks of things it's so close that it probably doesn't matter. Now let's add AA and AF:

There is still no difference. The Left 4 Dead game engine is coded by Valve, a game developer with a solid reputation for getting great visuals to work on old hardware. You can bet that the Left 4 Dead engine is making very efficient use of texture memory to produce results like this at 2560x1600 with a 512MB graphic card, although we will admit it is based on the older Source engine.

136 Comments Comment from the forums
  • radiowars 01 October 2009 10:13
    Great article guys. I've debated this many times with friends- good to see a definite result. Heh, GTX 275 w/ 896 works well @ 1680x1050 for me. I doubt I'd need anything higher than that for my resolution.
  • burnley14 01 October 2009 10:20
    I really like the alternating images you use in these articles, they are very helpful and make it much easier to compare the various detail settings.

    Also, great article overall. Keep up the good work!
  • cleeve 01 October 2009 10:36
    Thanks burnley, animated GIFs are a bit of a pain to make, but it's nice to know they're appreciated. :)
  • blueer03 01 October 2009 10:48
    This was very interesting. But I would like to see the performance difference from a mid-stream (say a 4850) as compared to a high end video card. Would it have made sense to spring for the 1GB 4850, or would there be no difference because of the cards inherent limitations? And the same thing with the lower level cards. At what point in the hierarchy of video cards does springing for more than the reference memory levels make sense?
  • cleeve 01 October 2009 10:57
    With lower end cards you'd see the same effect, but with the lower frame-rates that those cards would produce. The end result is the same: one they run out of RAM at a certain setting, the performance will suffer, but until then it's the same across the board.
  • knutjb 01 October 2009 10:58
    How much ram will the 5870 eyefinity version need?
  • cleeve 01 October 2009 11:00
    knutjbHow much ram will the 5870 eyefinity version need?
    Depends on the resolution and settings just like everything else. but it's a good question, if there's enough interest in this article I'll look into that in the future.
  • liquidsnake718 01 October 2009 11:11
    Im surprised that Crysis doesnt utilize all the RAM(even for an older title) for distance similarly to titles like GTA. Im sure the new Crytek engine will make use of Ram so we can see even buildings and huge alien robots further in the distance with vivid details.

    We can only look forward to a more intense and visually stunning Crysis 2 as I can only imagine how the story would progress and end up being in space. I can imagine huge asteroids looking as real coming at the player using nvidias 3d vision and utilizing AA in order to make it apparent from a distance.

    Think Halo style world but with unrivaled graphics and a more realistic feel with DX11.
  • 01 October 2009 11:28
    How about doing this same comparison with crossfire setups?
  • Arkz 01 October 2009 11:29
    il tell ya whats a bitch, i have a 1920x1080 monitor, nice? yes. I have an 8800GT too.. nice? kinda.. its the 256MB version.. so.. if i wanna turn up the sexiness i get baaaad fps
