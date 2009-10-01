How Much RAM Does Your Graphics Card Really Need?

Game Benchmark: Left 4 Dead
Our strategy up to this point seems to be working, so let's apply it to Left 4 Dead, with one run at highest details and the other with 4xAA and 16xAF applied.
First, we'll test with no AA and AF:
The results are close here. Left 4 Dead's benchmarking mode doesn't capture minimum frame rates, unfortunately. But by the looks of things it's so close that it probably doesn't matter. Now let's add AA and AF:
There is still no difference. The Left 4 Dead game engine is coded by Valve, a game developer with a solid reputation for getting great visuals to work on old hardware. You can bet that the Left 4 Dead engine is making very efficient use of texture memory to produce results like this at 2560x1600 with a 512MB graphic card, although we will admit it is based on the older Source engine.
Also, great article overall. Keep up the good work!
Depends on the resolution and settings just like everything else. but it's a good question, if there's enough interest in this article I'll look into that in the future.
We can only look forward to a more intense and visually stunning Crysis 2 as I can only imagine how the story would progress and end up being in space. I can imagine huge asteroids looking as real coming at the player using nvidias 3d vision and utilizing AA in order to make it apparent from a distance.
Think Halo style world but with unrivaled graphics and a more realistic feel with DX11.