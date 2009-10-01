How Much RAM Does Your Graphics Card Really Need?

Test System And Benchmarks
|Graphic Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (Nehalem), 2.67 GHz, QPI-2400, 8MB CacheOverclocked to 3.06 GHz @ 153 MHz Bclk
|Motherboard
|ASRock X58 Supercomputer Intel X58, BIOS P1.90
|Networking
|Onboard Realtek Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Kingston PC3-10700 3 x 1,024MB, DDR3-1225, CL 9-9-9-22-1T
|Graphics
|Three Tested Cards
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar WD50 00AAJS-00YFA, 500GB, 7200 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3.0 GB/s
|Power
|Thermaltake Toughpower 1200W1,200 W, ATX 12V 2.2, EPS 12v 2.91
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate 64-bit 6.0.6001, SP1
|DirectX version
|DirectX 10
|Graphics Drivers
|Catalyst 9.9
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, No AA
|Far Cry 2
|DirectX 10, in-game benchmark Test Set 1: Very High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra High Quality, 4x AA
|World In Conflict
|Patch 1009, DirectX 10, timedemo Test 1: Very High Details, No AA/No AF Test 2: Very High Details 4x AA/16x AF
|Left 4 Dead
|Version 1.0.1.4, custom THG benchmark Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA, No AF Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA, 16x AF
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Patch 1.0.2.0, in-game benchmark Test Set 1: Med, Med, Med, Med, High, 30,70,51,10 Test Set 2: High, Very High, Very High, Very High, High, 50,70,51,10
Also, great article overall. Keep up the good work!
Depends on the resolution and settings just like everything else. but it's a good question, if there's enough interest in this article I'll look into that in the future.
We can only look forward to a more intense and visually stunning Crysis 2 as I can only imagine how the story would progress and end up being in space. I can imagine huge asteroids looking as real coming at the player using nvidias 3d vision and utilizing AA in order to make it apparent from a distance.
Think Halo style world but with unrivaled graphics and a more realistic feel with DX11.