Budget Computing: Nine H55 And H57 Motherboards Compared

Is Size A Feature?
The H55 and H57 chipsets may eventually be found in more systems than the P55, which debuted alongside Intel's Lynnfield-based Core i5 and Core i7 processors. After all, the H55 and H57 chipsets are aimed at the cost-conscious segments, where value is often more important than performance (and since Intel's chipsets now play such a small role in determining performance, this is a fair enough assessment).
Realizing that a majority of our readers are indeed interested in the value attainable from a more affordable platform, we decided to dedicated our largest H55 motherboard comparison to getting the most for your money. We requested that manufacturers send us their products best representing the greatest combination of features per dollar.
The result was an eclectic mix of ATX, microATX, and mini-ITX products that present value in several different ways. Our next page shows that the microATX motherboards offer the most features, while larger and smaller competitors use size to separate themselves from the herd.
Found on one of the motherboards being reviewed today, Intel’s H57 chipset is functionally very similar to the less-expensive H55. It includes a bit more USB 2.0 connectivity and the addition of Rapid Storage Technology, enabling software-based RAID support. The remaining motherboards employ H55, with two fewer USB 2.0 ports and SATA RAID modes disabled.
It's not on the motherboard, it's on the CPU. Different CPU's have different clock speeds for the GPU. And it can't even play most games, let alone play them smoothly:
At least Foxconn still makes really cheap stuff...
Honestly though, I'm more interested what's the lowest voltage you can get on stock clocks and DDR3 1066 cas6.
The IGP is integrated into the Clarkdale CPU. I believe it is simply a further evolution of the X4500HD, and can at least now claim to be on rough par with ATI's integrated graphics, assuming that AMD hasn't done much to up the ante in the 800-series chipsets. Check the reviews of the i5-661 and the i3-5x0s. The 661 is the fastest IGP they sell (there's a reason reviewers all got that particular chip), at 900 MHz, the others are clocked at 733 MHz or 533 MHz. No, it can't run Crysis.
Larrabee is dead, it wasn't worth it to Intel to actually build it. The project isn't dead, but Larrabee Mk I will never see mass production silicon.
Intel i5-661.
CPU at 4.3GHz. IGP at 1133MHz. Both are at stock clocks.
ASUS P7H55D-M EVO
Crysis Warhead (1024x768, assuming low settings), 26FPS.
It can play Crysis. =)
At least they moved to H55/H57, which is a platform that should sell a lot, rather than the brain-damaged P55 platform, which most sites spend a lot of time trying to convince (not that successfully, based on the bad sales) is a great platform.
Lynnfield/P55 is such a strange product, and appeals to such a limited segment of the market. It's not cheap, but it's a high-end product either. So, you get squeezed by x58, which is the real platform, or LGA 775, and now H55/H57 from below. It's not a big market segment, and I think it makes Intel's line a little confusing to average consumers, especially since the Clarksdale CPUs overlap it in cost from below, and the Bloomfield do from above.
It's obvious Intel didn't want to release CPUs with an IMC for the mainstream until they could move the IGP on-board the CPU. Since the IGP has to use the memory controller, there are compromises however you do it when you have an IMC. You either go to the processor, or you add the logic on the IGP (making it redundant), so Intel avoided that problem by putting it on the processor. The P55 is again neither fish nor fowl. It's got limited PCIe lanes, but doesn't have an IGP either.
There's a small segment where it makes sense. It's power efficient and the performance is only slightly less than Bloomfield in many situations, but I think the average consumer is going to find the H55/H57 much better for their needs (an IGP is critical in this market), and the enthusiast will want the full-blown Bloomfield. For that reason I think these motherboards are significant even though the P55 isn't. Maybe you don't want it, but, you'll probably have a friends/family neighbors asking about a computer with these products. They aren't technical marvels with their weird memory controller placed in the video controller, but aside from the distasteful technical compromises Intel made, they still address the market and needs of most people very well. The only one that is so offensive I could never bring myself to recommending is the new Pentium version. It probably is fine for most people, but it's so offensive, it's painful to recommend. I think LGA 775 is better at that point. Or AMD, of course.