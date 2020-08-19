HP Omen 27i Review: Brilliant Color, Instant Response

The Omen 27i excels in its color saturation and fidelity. Despite some errors in the default white point, it covers a large color gamut accurately with decent gamma tracking.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

In Standard mode, the 27i’s grayscale runs a little green. The error is visible from 30% brightness and higher. Gamma sticks close to the 2.2 line but is a little light at the low end and a tad dark above 60%. These are small errors that will be hard to see in real-world content.

Calibration of the RGB sliders improves the white point accuracy to a high level. There are no visible errors and gamma is slightly improved. We adjusted the Standard mode, but the user can calibrate any of the eight picture modes independently if they wish.

Comparisons

The Omen 27i’s default grayscale error of 4.72dE is a bit of a spoiler when color and gamma are considered. Those parameters suggest the monitor doesn’t need calibration. We recommend dialing in the RGB sliders for top performance though. After adjustment, the average error is just 0.93dE, among the best.

Gamma tracks reasonably close to the 2.2 line both before and after calibration. A 0.31 range of values is about average for any gaming monitor. And the average value of 2.19, a 0.45% deviation, is excellent performance. This contributes to the 27i’s excellent color saturation and accuracy.

Color Gamut Accuracy

The Omen 27i’s one and only color gamut is DCI-P3, so we measured against that standard. You can see that there is a bit of bonus red, while blue is perfectly on-target and green comes close to the 100% mark. The only errors are in secondary hues which is attributed to the grayscale tracking. That green error pulls cyan off-target.

After RGB adjustments, the 27i’s color is exemplary. This is pro-level performance with no visible errors anywhere in the spectrum. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Comparisons

Not only does the Omen 27i sport better color accuracy than all the monitors here, it is bested in our database only by the very expensive Asus PA32UCX and Acer CP7271K professional displays. This is seriously good performance no doubt helped by the Nano IPS panel used here. There’s no denying its superior accuracy.

That fancy panel also helps increase color gamut volume. 93.5% coverage of DCI is one of the highest values we’ve recorded. With its accurate tracking of all color hues and saturations, the Omen 27i is perfectly qualified for color-critical work.