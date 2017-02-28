Intel H270 Motherboard Price List

Intel's H270 Chipset
Intel's new H270 chipset was released alongside the company's new Kaby Lake processors and it offers several improvements over its predecessor. Compared to H170, H2700 supports faster RAM clocked at 2400MHz and is compatible with Intel Optane storage devices. H270 also has eight additional HSIO lanes and four extra PCI-E 3.0 lanes than H170. This helps to boost the total number of storage devices and other peripherals that can be used simultaneously. Intel released its 200-series chipsets, offering mild improvements compared to their 100-series counterparts.
Intel Consumer Chipsets
|Chipset
|X99
|Z270
|Z170
|H270
|H170
|B250
|B150
|CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support
|1 x 16 or 2 x 16 or 2 x 16 + 1 x 8 or 5 x 8
|1 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 4
|1 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 4
|1 x 16
|1 x 16
|1 x 16
|1 x 16
|Chipset PCI-E Support
|8 PCI-E 2.0
|24 PCI-E 3.0
|20 PCI-E 3.0
|20 PCI-E 3.0
|16 PCI-E 3.0
|12 PCI-E 3.0
|8 PCI-E 3.0
|Maximum HSIO Lanes
|18
|30
|26
|30
|22
|25
|18
|Memory Channels/ DIMMs per Channel
|4/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|DMI
|2.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|CPU Overclocking Support
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|RAID Support 0/1/5/10
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✗
|✗
|SATA 3.0 Ports
|10
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Intel Optane Support
|✗
|✓
|✗
|✓
|✗
|✓
|✗
|USB 2.0 Support (USB 3.0)
|14 (6)
|14 (10)
|14 (10)
|14 (8)
|14 (8)
|12 (6)
|12 (6)
|Independent Display Support
|N/A
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
