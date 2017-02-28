Trending

Intel H270 Motherboard Price List

Intel's H270 chipset offers increased connectivity and support for faster memory and storage devices. Here is a list of all H270 motherboard's currently available.

Intel's H270 Chipset

Intel's new H270 chipset was released alongside the company's new Kaby Lake processors and it offers several improvements over its predecessor. Compared to H170, H2700 supports faster RAM clocked at 2400MHz and is compatible with Intel Optane storage devices. H270 also has eight additional HSIO lanes and four extra PCI-E 3.0 lanes than H170. This helps to boost the total number of storage devices and other peripherals that can be used simultaneously.  Intel released its 200-series chipsets, offering mild improvements compared to their 100-series counterparts.


Intel Consumer Chipsets

ChipsetX99Z270Z170H270H170B250B150
CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support1 x 16 or 2 x 16 or 2 x 16 + 1 x 8 or 5 x 81 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 41 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 41 x 161 x 161 x 161 x 16
Chipset PCI-E Support8 PCI-E 2.024 PCI-E 3.020 PCI-E 3.020 PCI-E 3.016 PCI-E 3.012 PCI-E 3.08 PCI-E 3.0
Maximum HSIO Lanes18302630222518
Memory Channels/ DIMMs per Channel4/22/22/22/22/22/22/2
DMI2.03.03.03.03.03.03.0
CPU Overclocking Support
RAID Support 0/1/5/10
SATA 3.0 Ports10666666
Intel Optane Support
USB 2.0 Support (USB 3.0)14 (6)14 (10)14 (10)14 (8)14 (8)12 (6)12 (6)
Independent Display SupportN/A333333


  • CaedenV 28 February 2017 17:47
    Good lord, when did H-series boards get so expensive? Arent these supposed to be the cheap low-end consumer boards in the $60-80 market? If I am going to spend $100+ for a board I may as well spend the extra $20-30 for a Z-series chip... ooooooh that's why they are that expensive.
