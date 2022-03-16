Monoprice 49-inch Dark Matter 43305 Gaming Monitor Review: Jumbo Width and Color

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

Once you set the 43305 to HDR Auto, it will switch modes automatically when an HDR10 signal is detected over either HDMI or DisplayPort. There are no image adjustments available for HDR content and no dynamic contrast.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

The 43305 has decent HDR brightness over 450 nits but can’t quite pump out the super-white highlights of the Alienware or Samsung screens. However, it is bright enough to create an impact. That impact would be even greater if HDR black levels were lower. But since there’s no dynamic contrast, they are about the same as their SDR counterparts.

With a ratio 2,911.6:1, the 43305 looks good in HDR mode but doesn’t offer much improvement over its SDR image. But it does look better than most IPS screens that don’t have dynamic contrast. There are standouts like the Samsung and Alienware monitors in this group, which have super-low HDR black levels and very high peak output numbers.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

The 43305’s HDR mode doesn’t offer any calibration options, but the picture is reasonably color accurate. Grayscale runs a tad green, but this error is hard to spot in typical content. The EOTF curve tracks true with a soft transition to tone-mapping at 65% brightness. This means detail in HDR images will be strong and clear.

HDR color gamut tracking is quite good as well, with most targets on-point. There is slight over-saturation in the upper red values, but this does not have a negative impact. Hue targets are very close to standard, which means HDR color is very accurate. This also helps bring out detail and texture in the image. This is excellent performance.