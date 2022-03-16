Monoprice 49-inch Dark Matter 43305 Gaming Monitor Review: Jumbo Width and Color

I rounded up the widest monitors in my database for comparison to the Monoprice 43305. Running at 120 Hz are AOC’s AG493UCX and Viotek’s SUW49DA. Samsung’s LC49G95T runs at 240 Hz. To bring the count to six, I added Acer’s X38 and Alienware’s AW3821DW, two 38-inch 21:9 IPS screens.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Response times are in lockstep with refresh rates here with the Samsung drawing the screen in just 5ms. 8ms is typical for a 120 Hz display of any size or shape. You won’t find a performance advantage or penalty with a 32:9 panel.

The Monoprice is a tad slower than the other two 120 Hz screens, but 2ms of control lag is hard to perceive by any normally skilled player. If you plan to engage in high-level competition, the Samsung G9 is clearly the best tool for the job with just 23ms of total lag. But for the rest of us, the 43305 is more than qualified for fragging duties.

Viewing Angles

With a screen as wide as the 43305, viewing angles are a bit harder to judge. The point of a curved monitor is to keep all parts of the screen equidistant from the eye and an 1800R radius accomplishes that. When sitting 45 degrees off-center, the picture fades a bit and takes on a pink hue. Detail washes out a little, but all steps are clearly visible. The top view isn’t useful for much but how often would one look down on a monitor that’s four feet wide? This is typical VA performance but when a screen is this wide and curved, it’s hard to find a bad seat.

Screen Uniformity

My 43305 sample had excellent screen uniformity when I measured a full black field pattern. There was no visible bleed or glow, and every part of the panel looked the same. Other brightness levels showed the same behavior and there was no color shift from edge to edge.