MSI Optix MAG273R Review: Speed in a 27-Inch Value

To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The MAG273R’s HDR doesn’t do much for gaming, but if you want to watch an HDR-encoded movie, it is capable of reasonable accuracy. When the monitor detects an HDR10 signal, it switches automatically into HDR mode. All image adjustments, including brightness, are then locked out.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

The MAG273R offers up a little more brightness in HDR mode, just about 337 nits versus the 317 nits we measured for SDR. Since it has decent black levels and over 1,358:1 contrast with HDR, an HDR image will look good but not significantly different from its SDR counterpart. There is no dynamic contrast feature available in HDR mode, so it cannot deliver any greater dynamic range.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

The blue error we saw before our SDR calibration is also present in HDR mode, visible from 30-100% brightness. There are no adjustments available to make it better.

The MAG273R’s EOTF luminance curve tracks very well with a sharp transition to tone-mapping at around 65%. HDR content will look fine as a result, though it won’t have any more impact than well-mastered SDR games or videos. Color tracking is also good with most measurements close to their targets. Errors lean toward over-saturation, which results in the image looking more vibrant at a slight cost in detail.