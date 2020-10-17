MSI Optix MAG273R Review: Speed in a 27-Inch Value

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MAG273R has excellent off-axis image quality with only a slight blue shift and a 30% brightness reduction when viewed from 45 degrees to the sides. It performs better in this regard than many of the IPS screens we’ve reviewed. One could share this screen if they wished. From the top, you can see a green and red shift, loss of detail and a 40% brightness reduction. Overall, this is better than average viewing angle performance.d

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our MAG273R showed a slight glow in the corners that was visible when the room lights were turned off. It resulted in a 12.77% score, which is a little below average. This is a sample-specific result. Some MAG273R monitors will measure better. We could not see a problem in actual content or in brighter field patterns above 10%.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MAG273R posts the same response time as the majority of 144 Hz monitors with 7ms to draw the screen. Its overdrive reduced blur to a minimal level, and we saw no need for the backlight strobe. Motion was smooth and free of stutter.

Control lag measures a low 25ms, which puts it ahead of at least one 165 Hz display, the Aorus FI27Q. Competitive and casual gamers alike will enjoy this Optix’s snappy response and excellent video processing.