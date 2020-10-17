MSI Optix MAG273R Review: Speed in a 27-Inch Value

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We’ve rounded up a group of 27-inch screens to compare the MAG273R’s performance. They cover IPS, VA and TN technologies and both FHD and QHD resolutions. All are capable of HDR and feature extended color. There’s the ViewSonic Elite XG270QC, Aorus FI27Q, Gigabyte G27QC, Viotek GFI27QXA and, finally, the Pixio PX278.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

MSI rates the MAG273R at 250 nits max brightness, but our sample measured nearly 318 nits. There are brighter monitors out there, but this Optix provides more than enough light for any indoor environment. Black levels are surprisingly low for an IPS monitor, and we recorded an impressive 1,289.5:1 contrast ratio in the static test. Contrast doesn’t get much better for an IPS panel than that. Only the two VA monitors in the group can boast wider dynamic range.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

After calibration (see our recommended settings on page 1), the MAG273R still leads the black level contest and picks up a bit more contrast; now it’s 1,315.1:1; one of the highest IPS contrast scores we’ve recorded. That great range is visible in the image, which looked deeper and more vibrant than most IPS or TN screens we’ve reviewed. MSI is using a very capable panel here.

ANSI contrast is strong at 1,207:1 -- also one of the highest scores in this test for an IPS panel. Though we noted a few minor uniformity issues, it didn’t prevent our MAG273R sample from showing us a superb image. It’s definitely a cut above average in that department.