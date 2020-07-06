MSI Optix MAG321CURV 32-Inch 4K Gaming Monitor Review: Budget-Friendly

The MAG321CURV is an HDR monitor, meaning it will accept HDR10 signals and apply the proper tone map. It switches automatically and grays out all other picture options besides Color Temperature.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

We measured max HDR brightness after calibration (see page 1 for our recommended settings). That means some light is lost from choosing User in Color Temperature. You could get a little more brightness -- but not more contrast -- if you use the Normal preset. However, using the Normal Color Temperature made the white point a little blue, flattening the image. The best picture came from our adjusted settings even though the max brightness is relatively low.

As you can see, black levels and static contrast are mid-pack. Without a dynamic contrast feature like the Dell S3220DGF has, the rest of the monitors in our sample group can only offer middling HDR performance. Ultimately, the MAG321CURV isn’t the best HDR monitor . Its tone mapping and color are accurate, but the extra impact over an SDR monitor isn’t there.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

You can access color temp options when the MAG321CURV is in HDR mode, but the settings will apply to SDR signals too. This isn’t a problem because the accurate grayscale tracking we measured earlier carries over for HDR content. There were no visible errors, and the EOTF luminance curve is almost perfect.

As an sRGB monitor, the MAG321CURV is under-saturated when measured against the DCI-P3 gamut, but its sRGB coverage is accurate. Saturation tracking is linear, which means MAG321CURV renders detail well and without significant hue errors.

