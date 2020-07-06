MSI Optix MAG321CURV 32-Inch 4K Gaming Monitor Review: Budget-Friendly

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MAG321CURV delivers off-axis image quality in keeping with other VA panels, flat or curved. Light reduction is around 50% with a green shift when the image is viewed at 45 degrees to the sides. You can expect a similar effect when looking down at the screen, and detail will be harder to resolve due to a reduction in gamma. Viewed head on, this monitor can be shared by two people sitting less than 5 feet away from the screen.

Screen Uniformity

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

While the MAG321CURV’s overall uniformity score isn’t too far above our 10% benchmark, we could see a slight glow at the top and bottom of the screen. The anti-glare layer is fitted very tightly, which improves sharpness but can cause uniformity issues. The problem is only visible when viewing a 0% black field pattern. Once we increased the light level, there were no issues either with brightness or color uniformity.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MAG321CURV equals the other 60 Hz screens in the draw test with a 22ms score. This will produce slight motion blur, but with the overdrive on its middle setting, that artifact shouldn’t interrupt gameplay.

Input lag is a tad higher than the others at 71ms total. We don’t recommend this screen for hardcore shooters or fast-paced sports games. For casual play, it’s perfectly fine. Without Adaptive-Sync, there were occasional frame tears, but we didn’t observe any judder or smearing.

