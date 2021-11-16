MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD Review: Speed, Quality and Pro Aspirations

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MPG321UR-QD wisely limits its SDR brightness peak to 424 nits. Therefore, there is no need for greater output in SDR mode. It’s better to save that brightness for HDR where we measured over 700 nits. Black levels are just average among IPS panels and result in a native contrast ratio of 955.5:1.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration in this case consisted of setting output to 200 nits. We didn’t employ the custom color temp because it limited brightness to 160 nits, too low for a fair comparison. The Normal color temp was accurate enough and it allowed us greater flexibility in setting the backlight to a proper and comfortable level. There is no visible change in black levels or contrast. They remain average for the IPS category.

ANSI contrast was slightly disappointing thanks to the brighter areas at the bottom of the screen. They lowered the score a bit from the static value, but the real-world image is still a good one, mainly thanks to the MPG321UR-QD’s extreme color saturation. We’ll talk about that on the next page.