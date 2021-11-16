MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD Review: Speed, Quality and Pro Aspirations

We’ve rounded up a collection of QHD and UHD monitors to compare the MPG321UR-QD’s performance. For QHD, we have Samsung’s C32G75T, Corsair’s 32QHD165 and Pixio’s PXC327. UHD screens are the Aorus FI32U and Asus PG32UQX.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

All the monitors refresh in the expected time except the Pixio which is a tad slower than 165 Hz Corsair. The MPG321UR-QD is right where it should be at 7ms. Coupled with a spectacular overdrive, it’s one of the smoothest Ultra HD monitors we’ve reviewed. Motion blur is minimal, and you won’t find any improvement from the MPRT backlight strobe feature. As we said initially, speed and resolution are mutually exclusive, at least at this point. The top two QHD screens are visibly smoother.

Input lag scores shuffle the field a bit, but the Samsung is still the quickest 32-inch monitor by far. The MPG321UR-QD is respectably fast with a 30ms total score. Only the most skilled players will need a faster monitor than this. There is nothing to complain about here.

Viewing Angles

The MPG321UR-QD is definitely an IPS screen but its red color shift almost suggests a VA panel. If it had 3,000:1 contrast, it would be, but it does not. Though brightness and detail change little as you move from on axis to 45 degrees, the red tint is unmistakable. The top view is a bit blue with lower brightness and less defined detail. One could share this monitor with another user, but it wouldn’t be an ideal experience. It’s best enjoyed alone.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

Our MPG321UR-QD sample showed a slight edge glow at the bottom of the screen. The center zone was also a bit hot. However, these artifacts were hard to spot in actual content and dark gaming environments rendered well. There were no color uniformity issues and brighter field patterns showed no problems either.