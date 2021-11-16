MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD Review: Speed, Quality and Pro Aspirations

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The MPG321UR-QD switches automatically to HDR mode upon detection of an HDR10 signal. Though the Pro modes are left unlocked, changing them has no effect. But the Game modes will alter the color. To obtain accurate rendering, keep Game Mode set to User. All other image controls are grayed out. Dynamic contrast is active, and brightness is maxed.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

The MPG321UR-QD is one of the brighter HDR monitors we’ve tested at over 715 nits peak. This is impressive for an edge-lit panel. Dynamic contrast delivers a very low black level, and we measured a solid 16,474.6:1 HDR contrast ratio. Only the Asus and its FALD backlight can do better in this group. This is one of the few monitors we classify as better for HDR than SDR. HDR content really pops here thanks to wide dynamic range, a quick changing backlight and super-saturated color.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

The MPG321UR-QD’s HDR grayscale tracking runs a little warm in the brighter steps but it had no impact on picture quality. The actual content looked very good with neutral black, gray and white tones. The luminance curve favors greater contrast by making the dark steps very dark and the mid tones lighter. The tone-map transition point is at 70% which is a good thing for this bright monitor.

There is a lot of punch and color available here; so much that we’re showing you both DCI-P3 and Rec.2020 charts. DCI-P3 over-achieves with bonus red and green. Rec.2020 comes up only slightly short in those colors. The takeaway is that the MPG321UR-QD is one of the best-looking HDR monitors we’ve seen for less than $1,000.