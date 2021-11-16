MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD Review: Speed, Quality and Pro Aspirations

We saw excellent out-of-box results when testing the MPG321UR-QD’s grayscale and color gamut accuracy. Gamma was OK but with a bit of room for improvement. We’ll get into the details now.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays. We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

Starting with the default modes, the MPG321UR-QD shows excellent grayscale tracking with no visible errors. Though green levels fall a little as brightness rises, there is no value above 3dE. Gamma is a tad light from 40-90% which isn’t a major problem, but some additional presets would be welcome here.

The best way to control the MPG321UR-QD’s color is by changing options in the Pro Mode submenu. You can select the desired gamut by name. User represents the native DCI-P3+ color space (that grayscale result is the first chart). Moving along, the next three measurement runs are sRGB, Adobe RGB and Display P3 which is a little closer to the DCI-P3 spec than User. All have minimal grayscale errors and the same gamma tracking which favors bright highlights.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With no prior calibration performed on the MPG321UR-QD, we posted the same result for both charts, 1.68dE. This is a great out-of-box result and an average calibrated result. But since it’s an invisible error, there is no issue here. The MSI is a very color-accurate monitor.

The light gamma trace we recorded puts the MPG321UR-QD mid-pack in the range of values test and last in the deviation comparison. With an actual average of 2.08, it’s a little light in the mid-tone and bright areas of the screen. Its saturated color somewhat offsets this, but better gamma tracking could make the MSI look more vibrant.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

The MPG321UR-QD’s default color gamut is very large. You can see that it exceeds DCI-P3 in both red and green. What is interesting is the green hue error. It’s tracking towards a Rec.2020 green which is why it angles toward cyan. You won’t perceive this in content but if you want a better representation of DCI-P3, go for the Display P3 mode in the Pro Mode menu.

If you need sRGB or Adobe RGB, those modes are fairly accurate as well. Adobe has slightly under-saturated red and magenta but comes close enough to its targets to average just 2.30dE. sRGB exhibits similar behavior and averages 2.28dE. This is excellent performance for a multi-gamut monitor that doesn’t cost thousands of dollars. It’s the reason we dub the MPG321UR-QD a gaming screen with professional aspirations. It is entirely qualified for that task.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MPG321UR-QD’s 2.04dE score puts it on par with all the other monitors except the PG32UQX which costs around $3,000. That represents the Display P3 mode. Other values are 2.28dE for sRGB, 3.63dE for User and 2.30dE for Adobe RGB. These are all excellent results for an uncalibrated screen.

The MPG321UR-QD’s color volume is prodigious at over 117% of DCI-P3, or 78% of Rec.2020 if you’re keeping score. The sRGB mode is a little under-saturated in red, resulting in 92% coverage. Adobe RGB covers 96% and Display P3 hits 91%. So, if you want the greatest possible color saturation, go for full native in the User mode. In any case, a software profile is recommended for critical work. You can rein in the native gamut to any desired standard that way.