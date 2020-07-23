Phanteks Enthoo Pro II Review: Dual-System, Fabric Mesh Intake

We are using the following system for our case test bed:
|CPU
|Intel Core i9-9900K
|Motherboard
|Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB)
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder's Edition
|CPU Cooling
|Noctua NH-U12S Chromax Black
|Thermal Paste
|Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste
|Storage
|Corsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB
|Power Supply
|Corsair HX750i
As with all Phanteks cases, the central motherboard standoff anchors the board during vertical installation. We appreciate this as a time-saving thing in many cases, but in the Enthoo Pro II it’s almost essential – you won’t want to be placing this case on its side just to install the motherboard – it’s too big, and if your workspace is anything like mine, it won’t even fit on its side.
The power supply went in without any fuss, and installation of the ITX motherboard in the lower section was just as easy. Of course, we shouldn’t be all too surprised. This case is huge, and with this much space to work in it’d be odd if installation wasn’t easy.
Per Phanteks’ usual fashion with its mid-range cases and above, the accessory box comes with tons of goodies, including a plastic box with all the screws sorted – yet another thing that makes Phanteks cases so nice to work in. The materials might be cheap here, but you still feel like you get a ton of value for your money.
Cable Management
Unsurprisingly the Enthoo Pro II comes with oodles of room for cable management, but there is one thing we have to warn you about: Get a power supply with long cables, especially for the CPU. Most PSUs do have long cables and we had no issue with our Corsair HX750i, but the CPU power cables were stretched to the limit and had they been much shorter, we would have needed extensions.
Other than that, there’s nothing we can complain about. Phanteks includes three Velcro straps that allow for multiple points to guide cables through, and it didn’t take us more than few moments to tidy up the mess we created behind the motherboard tray. There is even a cover to shove over the mess you leave behind the power supply, because honestly who ever really spends the time on tidying that mess up?
With rubber grommets between the main compartment and the rear, the end result was a neat, tidy system.
