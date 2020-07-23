Trending

Phanteks Enthoo Pro II Review: Dual-System, Fabric Mesh Intake

Expansion space for more than a decade of hardware

By

Phanteks Enthoo Pro II
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

We are using the following system for our case test bed: 

CPUIntel Core i9-9900K
MotherboardAsus Maximus XI Hero WiFi
MemoryCorsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB)
GraphicsNvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder's Edition
CPU CoolingNoctua NH-U12S Chromax Black
Thermal PasteNoctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste
StorageCorsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB
Power SupplyCorsair HX750i

As with all Phanteks cases, the central motherboard standoff anchors the board during vertical installation. We appreciate this as a time-saving thing in many cases, but in the Enthoo Pro II it’s almost essential – you won’t want to be placing this case on its side just to install the motherboard – it’s too big, and if your workspace is anything like mine, it won’t even fit on its side.  

Phanteks Enthoo Pro II

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Phanteks Enthoo Pro II

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Phanteks Enthoo Pro II

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The power supply went in without any fuss, and installation of the ITX motherboard in the lower section was just as easy. Of course, we shouldn’t be all too surprised. This case is huge, and with this much space to work in it’d be odd if installation wasn’t easy.  

Per Phanteks’ usual fashion with its mid-range cases and above, the accessory box comes with tons of goodies, including a plastic box with all the screws sorted – yet another thing that makes Phanteks cases so nice to work in. The materials might be cheap here, but you still feel like you get a ton of value for your money.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cable Management

Unsurprisingly the Enthoo Pro II comes with oodles of room for cable management, but there is one thing we have to warn you about: Get a power supply with long cables, especially for the CPU. Most PSUs do  have long cables and we had no issue with our Corsair HX750i, but the CPU power cables were stretched to the limit and had they been much shorter, we would have needed extensions. 

Other than that, there’s nothing we can complain about. Phanteks includes three Velcro straps that allow for multiple points to guide cables through, and it didn’t take us more than few moments to tidy up the mess we created behind the motherboard tray. There is even a cover to shove over the mess you leave behind the power supply, because honestly who ever really spends the time on tidying that mess up?

Phanteks Enthoo Pro II

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Phanteks Enthoo Pro II

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With rubber grommets between the main compartment and the rear, the end result was a neat, tidy system. 

