Pixio PX275C Prime Review: Style And Substance At An Attractive Price

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PX275CP is more than bright enough for any indoor environment. Though it comes up a bit short of its 350-nit manufacturer claim, 317 nits is plenty of output. Few users will need more than 200 nits unless they sit by a very bright window.

The black level is about average for IPS panels in general, as is the measured default contrast ratio of 956.3:1. Though a few premium IPS monitors have achieved scores of 1,200:1, the PX275CP provides an adequate dynamic range for both general use and gaming.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration doesn’t change contrast in any visible way. Obviously, the MSI’s VA panel will take the trophy in this test but for an IPS screen, the PX275CP delivers average numbers. I noted a slightly higher gamma value in the color tests you’ll see on page four, which means the picture looks a tad more saturated (which is a good thing)

ANSI (intra-image) contrast stays consistent at 935.6:1, also about average for IPS panels. The PX275CP delivers solid performance for the price and when viewed side-by-side with more expensive monitors and easily matches their picture quality.