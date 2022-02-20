Pixio PX275C Prime Review: Style And Substance At An Attractive Price

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
The PX275CP is more than bright enough for any indoor environment. Though it comes up a bit short of its 350-nit manufacturer claim, 317 nits is plenty of output. Few users will need more than 200 nits unless they sit by a very bright window.
The black level is about average for IPS panels in general, as is the measured default contrast ratio of 956.3:1. Though a few premium IPS monitors have achieved scores of 1,200:1, the PX275CP provides an adequate dynamic range for both general use and gaming.
After Calibration to 200 nits
Calibration doesn’t change contrast in any visible way. Obviously, the MSI’s VA panel will take the trophy in this test but for an IPS screen, the PX275CP delivers average numbers. I noted a slightly higher gamma value in the color tests you’ll see on page four, which means the picture looks a tad more saturated (which is a good thing)
ANSI (intra-image) contrast stays consistent at 935.6:1, also about average for IPS panels. The PX275CP delivers solid performance for the price and when viewed side-by-side with more expensive monitors and easily matches their picture quality.