Pixio PX275C Prime Review: Style And Substance At An Attractive Price

I ran all color tests in the PX275C Prime’s Standard picture mode. It comes closest to spec of all the picture modes and is the only preset that allows calibration.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays. We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

The initial grayscale measurement run shows a visible blue/green tint when viewing a step or field pattern. In actual content, neutral tones look cool, and the picture looks a bit flat. With red levels that drop as brightness increases, the error becomes more visible in bright scenes. Gamma tracking is very good, though with a slightly dark value that remains consistent from dark to light.

Calibration proved slightly challenging, but the end result was a noticeable improvement in picture quality. With all errors under 3dE and most under 2dE, the image is much more vibrant and realistic. Gamma remains unchanged, which is also a good thing.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With a default grayscale error of 4dE, the PX275CP should be calibrated. Though it can be used unadjusted, I had no trouble seeing an improvement after changes were made. With a final average value of 1.05dE, it comes last but still has visibly perfect grayscale tracking.

Gamma tracking is the tightest of the bunch, with only a 0.08 range of values. Though it rides above the spec at 2.28 actual value, color looks nicely saturated and perceived contrast is a bit higher than the test results indicate.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

The Calman charts clearly show the PX275CP’s native sRGB color gamut. It’s a tiny bit over-saturated in green and blue with spot-on results for red. Thanks to the cool grayscale tracking, secondary colors are a bit off in hue.

After calibration, red looks more vibrant, and all primary colors are slightly over-saturated. This is due to the dark gamma tracking I noted earlier. Though I prefer a monitor to track 2.2 precisely, a dark error is better than a light one. Low gamma makes the image look washed out. The PX275CP errs in the right direction.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PX275CP’s gamut errors are of no visible consequence either before or after calibration. My adjustments take this value-priced monitor to a professional level of accuracy. This is an impressive group of screens and the Pixio is right in the thick of the competition while costing less than all of them. Only the Monoprice comes close in the price/performance ratio contest.

Gamut volume is in the realm of sRGB plus being just over 115% of that gamut. Though the PX275CP supports HDR, it does not include extended color like the other screens here. This is the one place where Pixio should not have cut corners. Most users will want that extra color volume. But if an accurate sRGB gamut for SDR content is a priority for you, this monitor delivers.