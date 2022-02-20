Pixio PX275C Prime Review: Style And Substance At An Attractive Price

As the PX275C Prime is in something of a fringe category, there are no monitors in my database for a close comparison of gaming performance. But I have tested plenty of 27-inch QHD displays, mostly with IPS panels and a few that use VA. They will compare well in the image quality tests. Today’s group consists of the Monoprice 42892, Razer Raptor 27, MSI MAG272CQR, Acer XB273U-NV and Viotek GFI27DBXA.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

As expected, the 100 Hz PX275CP doesn’t refresh the screen as quickly as the others. The response test is all about Hertz and most 27-inch QHD displays have higher rates. It’s hard to find anything lower than 165 Hz these days and some premium models run at 240 Hz. For gaming, this means better motion resolution. While the Pixio looks decent at 100 fps, you will never be sorry to achieve higher frame counts.

The PX275CP’s input lag score is respectable considering its 100 Hz refresh rate. 36ms provides a quick response to control inputs and is clearly superior to anything that runs at 60 Hz. It goes well beyond a typical enterprise screen when it comes to gaming. Though you can go faster, it will likely cost you more money.

Viewing Angles

The PX275CP has good if not great off-axis image quality when it comes to viewing angles. Though there is minimal reduction in light output, the green tint is hard to ignore. This will be more obvious in content that is predominantly gray and white.

Bright primary colors are less prone to show the artifact. Gamma tracking is retained at 45 degrees to the sides but not as much when viewed from 45 degrees above. There, detail is harder to make out, and there is a visible blue tint.

Screen Uniformity

Though the PX275C Prime is a budget screen, it does not skimp on quality. A 10.51% score in this test is about average among all IPS monitors at any price. The center zone is slightly brighter than the surrounding area, but I had to look very hard to see it. I could not see a problem in any actual content. Color uniformity showed no anomalies and brighter field patterns were consistent from edge to edge.