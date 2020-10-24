Pixio PX277 Prime 27-inch Gaming Monitor Review: 1440p at 165Hz on Budget

Viewing Angles

The PX277P has very good viewing angles for an LCD monitor. Its AHVA panel shows a slight shift to blue at 45 degrees to the sides with a 20% drop in brightness. Detail remains well-defined at all output levels. The top view shifts to reddish green with a loss of shadow detail and overall brightness.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Thankfully, the PX277P performs like a typical 165 Hz monito. Screen draw is 7ms, and total control lag is a snappy 27ms. In this group, the ViewSonic is exceptional but you can see that Pixio is keeping up with the competition just fine. Skilled gamers will have no trouble racking up frags here. The PX277P delivers on its price/performance promise.