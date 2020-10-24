Pixio PX277 Prime 27-inch Gaming Monitor Review: 1440p at 165Hz on Budget

To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The PX277P includes support for HDR10 signals, but as you’ll soon see, there is no benefit to using the HDR mode. To switch over, turn on HDR in the Gaming Setup menu, then apply the signal.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There is no extra brightness available for HDR signals. In fact, the PX277P’s HDR white level measures slightly lower than its SDR one. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but since the black level is also about the same as SDR, contrast is no different. That means HDR won’t have any additional impact on your experienced compared to an SDR-only monitor.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The first chart shows the PX277P to have significant grayscale errors in HDR mode. We could see an obvious red tint in test patterns. The EOTF curve is properly rendered with a 60% tone-map transition point. The gamut tracking test versus DCI-P3 shows the monitor’s sRGB gamut. There are visible hue errors in the primary colors with over-saturation of the inner points and colors that fall short of the 100% marks. The red error makes for an unsatisfying HDR image. After initial tests and observations, we did not play games or watch videos in HDR mode.