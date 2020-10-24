Pixio PX277 Prime 27-inch Gaming Monitor Review: 1440p at 165Hz on Budget

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We’ll be comparing the PX277P’s performance to a group of 27-inch panels. We have the ViewSonic Elite XG270QC, Gigabyte G27QC and Aorus FI27Q. We're also bringing in the Cooler Master GM27-CF and MSI Optix MAG273R.

Pixio claims 350 nits for the PX277P, but our sample only hit 322.2 -- not too far off the mark but not quite there. There are brighter monitors available, but anything over 300 nits is plenty of light for any indoor setting.

Our review focus' black levels are middling among the other IPS panels here with resulting contrast just over 1,088:1, which is average performance for an IPS monitor.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Our calibration to 200 nits (see our recommended settings on page 1) had no visible effect on contrast. We got a slight benefit from lowering the black equalizer control one click. You can go further if you wish, but anything below 49 will clip shadow detail.

ANSI contrast suffered a bit from hotspots in the upper left and lower right areas of the screen. 885.7 is a slightly below average score. Real world content looked satisfying, but there are monitors with visibly better image depth in the group.