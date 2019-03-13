Raidmax X08 Open Air Chassis Review: Style Over Substance

If you're looking for a no-frills open-air chassis that is easy to build in, with stylish laser cut aluminum construction and tempered-glass sides, the Raidmax X08 might be for you. But know that you'll have to deal with the dirt, dust and debris, plus the relatively high price that accompanies this case--and similar models from the likes of Cougar and Antec.

Specifications

Type Mid-Tower ATX

Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX Dimensions (HxWxD) 20.67 x 10.04 x 24.02 inches (525 x 255 x 610 mm) Space Above Motherboard 3.0 inches (76.2mm) Card Length 15.75 inches (400mm) CPU Cooler Height 5.91 inches (150mm) Power Supply Format ATX Weight 16.02lbs (7.27kg) External Bays ✗ Internal Bays 3x 3.5" / 3x 2.5”

Card Slots 7x

Ports/Jacks 2x USB 3.0 audio/mic jacks Front Fans ✗

Rear Fans ✗ Top Fans ✗ (Up to 3x 120mm)

Bottom Fans ✗ Side Fans ✗

Damping ✗ Warranty ✗

Exterior

The Raidmax X08 bears a striking resemblance to the Cougar Conquer Essence and, to a lesser extent, Antec's much more elaborate Torque chassis.

This chassis is constructed of an aluminum alloy with silver top and front panels over black structural panels that are powder coated inside and out. The trapezoid-shaped chassis measures 525 x 255 x 610 mm HxWxD (20.6 x 10 x 24 inches ) and weighs in at just over 16 pounds. The frame of the X08 is made of laser-cut aluminum panels held together by large threaded cross bars.

The top of the chassis is an aluminum panel and is devoid of any major features with the exception of three open 120mm fan holes. The top panel is slanted from the front to the rear and the area between the top panel and the front panel is slanted at a 45-degree angle. This space is home to two USB 3.0 ports, headphone and microphone jacks and reset and power buttons.

The removable front panel consists of a solid piece of aluminum that, oddly enough, has unfiltered ventilation holes lining both sides and large openings located at the top and bottom. I say "oddly enough" because the front of the frame is a solid piece of aluminum. There are no mounting locations for fans or radiators in the front of this chassis. The aluminum front panel is purely cosmetic.

Much the same as the side panels on the Cougar Conquer Essence and the Antec Torque chassis, the full-coverage tinted tempered glass side panels are held in place by large aluminum-alloy thumbscrews that thread directly into metal rods.

Keep in mind that, because of the design, we highly recommend laying this case on its side when removing the tempered glass panels. Although rubber grommets line the holes in the tempered glass, there is nothing to hold the panel in place and protect the glass against accidental drops.

The bottom of the chassis is a solid slab of aluminum alloy with four thin strips of rubber that act as feet.

In the rear, you'll find an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU and a bracket with seven expansion card slots.

Oddly, one section of the frame at the back is pink in color. Given the fact that it is only on one side, it throws the symmetry / look of the chassis off. The good news for those so inclined: It's easy to remove that section and paint it to match the frame or the top and front of the case.

Given the fact that this is an open-air chassis, there is no filtration system in place. Not that it would really matter anyway as there is nothing at all preventing dust and debris from falling into your system or spilling directly onto your exposed hardware.

