Raidmax X08 Open Air Chassis Review: Style Over Substance

by

If you're looking for a no-frills open-air chassis that is easy to build in, with stylish laser cut aluminum construction and tempered-glass sides, the Raidmax X08 might be for you. But know that you'll have to deal with the dirt, dust and debris, plus the relatively high price that accompanies this case--and similar models from the likes of Cougar and Antec.

Raidmax X08

Pros
  • Good thermal performance
  • Decent acoustic performance
  • Stylish Design
  • Tempered-glass side panels
Cons
  • No fans or fan Hub
  • No USB 3.1 Type-C
  • No RGB Lighting
  • Nowhere to hide cables
  • Aluminum panels scratch easily
  • Expensive
Verdict

We like the look and thermal performance of open-air chassis like the Raidmax X08, but you have to be able to live with all the dirt, dust and pet hair that gets into your system. Also, $240 seems like a lot for essentially a skeleton of a frame with a couple aluminum and tempered glass panels, especially considering you'll need to bring your own fans.

3/5
$240Amazon

Specifications

TypeMid-Tower ATX
Motherboard SupportMini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX
Dimensions (HxWxD)20.67 x 10.04 x 24.02 inches (525 x 255 x 610 mm)
Space Above Motherboard3.0 inches (76.2mm)
Card Length15.75 inches (400mm)
CPU Cooler Height5.91 inches (150mm)
Power Supply FormatATX
Weight16.02lbs (7.27kg)
External Bays
Internal Bays3x 3.5" / 3x 2.5”
Card Slots7x
Ports/Jacks2x USB 3.0 audio/mic jacks
Front Fans
Rear Fans
Top Fans✗ (Up to 3x 120mm)
Bottom Fans
Side Fans
Damping
Warranty

Exterior

  • image003
  • image005

The Raidmax X08 bears a striking resemblance to the Cougar Conquer Essence and, to a lesser extent, Antec's much more elaborate Torque chassis.

This chassis is constructed of an aluminum alloy with silver top and front panels over black structural panels that are powder coated inside and out. The trapezoid-shaped chassis measures 525 x 255 x 610 mm HxWxD (20.6 x 10 x 24 inches ) and weighs in at just over 16 pounds. The frame of the X08 is made of laser-cut aluminum panels held together by large threaded cross bars.

The top of the chassis is an aluminum panel and is devoid of any major features with the exception of three open 120mm fan holes. The top panel is slanted from the front to the rear and the area between the top panel and the front panel is slanted at a 45-degree angle. This space is home to two USB 3.0 ports, headphone and microphone jacks and reset and power buttons.

  • image011
  • image013

The removable front panel consists of a solid piece of aluminum that, oddly enough, has unfiltered ventilation holes lining both sides and large openings located at the top and bottom. I say "oddly enough" because the front of the frame is a solid piece of aluminum. There are no mounting locations for fans or radiators in the front of this chassis. The aluminum front panel is purely cosmetic.

Much the same as the side panels on the Cougar Conquer Essence and the Antec Torque chassis, the full-coverage tinted tempered glass side panels are held in place by large aluminum-alloy thumbscrews that thread directly into metal rods.

  • image017
  • image019

Keep in mind that, because of the design, we highly recommend laying this case on its side when removing the tempered glass panels. Although rubber grommets line the holes in the tempered glass, there is nothing to hold the panel in place and protect the glass against accidental drops.

The bottom of the chassis is a solid slab of aluminum alloy with four thin strips of rubber that act as feet.

  • image023
  • image025

In the rear, you'll find an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU and a bracket with seven expansion card slots.

Oddly, one section of the frame at the back is pink in color. Given the fact that it is only on one side, it throws the symmetry / look of the chassis off. The good news for those so inclined: It's easy to remove that section and paint it to match the frame or the top and front of the case.

Given the fact that this is an open-air chassis, there is no filtration system in place. Not that it would really matter anyway as there is nothing at all preventing dust and debris from falling into your system or spilling directly onto your exposed hardware.

