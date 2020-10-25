Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch 1000R Curved Monitor Review: Extreme in Every Way

The Odyssey G7 defaults to its Custom picture mode, and that’s where it should stay for best results. Though all calibration controls are available, there is no need or benefit to adjustment. It has one of the most accurate default images we’ve come across.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Only a few professional monitors can match the accuracy of our review focus. It’s one of the best we’ve measured. Grayscale errors are completely invisible with only 10 and 20% reading higher than 1 Delta E (dE). Gamma is also visually perfect. The tiny aberration at 90% represents only 2 nits, which is almost nothing.

If you prefer the smaller sRGB color gamut for SDR gaming and video, Samsung provides a usable mode that includes near-perfect grayscale and gamma tracking. Its red is a little over-saturated, as you’ll see in the next section, but it is still very functional.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Though we were able to adjust the C32G75T’s Custom picture mode, we could not make the grayscale tracking any better. By default, it’s as close to perfect as we’ve seen. The sRGB mode’s 0.82dE value is also impressive. Gamma deviates from 2.2 by only 1.36% with a tight 0.05 range of values. It doesn’t get much better than this.

Color Gamut Accuracy

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Measuring the Odyssey G7 against the P3 spec shows a little under-saturation of the green primary, but all other targets are spot-on. The average error of 1.45dE is extremely low for any monitor and especially impressive for a gaming display.

The sRGB mode is also nearly error-free, but the red primary is visibly over-saturated. You’ll notice slightly ruddier flesh tones and more brilliant sun and fire textures. There is a slight magenta hue error as well.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

0.93dE represents the C32G75T’s native P3 color gamut. Our sRGB average error was just 1.80dE. You can see that Samsung takes accuracy seriously because our review subject was bested only by the Samsung 27” CRG5. Of course, all the monitors here put up impressive color numbers with accurate and vivid saturation of all hues.

We’ve tested a few monitors that surpass 90% coverage of P3, but our review focus covered a little more than the competition. The bottom three screens in our Color Gamut Volume chart above are sRGB-native screens, so their results are appropriate. In the Odyssey G7’s case, you’ll want to use a software profile when working with color-critical apps in the sRGB or P3 gamuts.