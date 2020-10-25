Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch 1000R Curved Monitor Review: Extreme in Every Way

To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The question to ask about any HDR monitor is, “How well does it do HDR?” There are three categories, FALD, edge-lit with dynamic contrast and edge-lit without dynamic contrast. The 32” Odyssey G7 falls in the middle. It’s edge-lit but has a terrific selective dimming function that answers the aforementioned question with, “Very well, thank you!”

HDR Brightness and Contrast

The C32G75T tops its DisplayHDR 600 spec with over 618 nits peak brightness in HDR mode. We measured this using a window pattern. Full field rasters produced a peak of around 460 nits. This indicates the use of selective dimming, which is very effective in producing a convincing HDR effect. You can see how low the Samsung and Dell black levels are because they both use this feature. Resulting contrast is far greater than the rest, and it shows in the image. The Odyssey G7 does HDR justice.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

This monitor’s HDR prowess extends to its grayscale, luminance and color accuracy. There are no color adjustments available for HDR signals, but you can change brightness; we recommend maxing it. Grayscale tracking shows a barely visible greet tint above 65%. We could see it in test patterns but not in games or videos. The EOTF curve transitions a tad early and runs slightly dark above 65% brightness, but again, this is not visible in actual content.

Gamut accuracy is among the best we’ve seen from any monitor. The 32” Odyssey G7 easily keeps pace with reference-class and expensive professional monitors like the Acer ConceptD CP7271K or Asus ProArt PA32UCX. This level of accuracy goes a long way to justifying this monitor’s HDR capability. It’s one of the best we’ve seen.