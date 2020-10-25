Trending

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch 1000R Curved Monitor Review: Extreme in Every Way

As curvy as it gets

By

Samsung Odyssey G7
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Samsung)

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

VA is not the best choice of panel for off-axis viewing, but the Odyssey G7’s curvature means it’s unlikely to be shared. A single user sitting at a comfortable distance will see no issues. At 45 degrees, there is a slight purple tint and a 40% brightness reduction. You’ll see the same dimming when viewing the monitor from the top with a shift to green and red. In either case, detail remains visible at all brightness levels, but the image looks a little washed out.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Considering the C32G75T’s extreme curve, one might expect some glow or bleed, but our sample showed none. We measured a small hot spot in the upper left corner, but that was all. No other color or tonal uniformity issues were visible.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our comparison chart clearly shows the differences and benefit of different refresh rates. A 240 Hz screen like the C32G75T will draw a full frame in 5ms. 280 Hz lops off 1ms, and the 360 Hz PG259QN takes only 3ms to cover the screen. Any of these monitors will appear to have no motion blur, but a 5ms response time definitely looks better to the eye than 7ms.

The Odyssey G7 also delivers super-low input lag with a total time of 20ms. Interestingly, the 240 Hz CRG5 matched the 360 Hz Asus in this test, which measures the time from control input to full-frame render. The results presented above are impressive. In practice, any of the top four displays will satisfy gamers of all skill levels.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Zescion 25 October 2020 14:28
    Those are all premium specs, but I wonder how many will benefit of that leap to justify more than double the price of the Gigabyte G32QC
    Reply
  • nofanneeded 25 October 2020 15:29
    At least make two models , Flat and Curved of PC Monitors Samsung . you already do that for TVs
    Reply
  • wr3zzz 25 October 2020 15:57
    HDMI 2.0 is not very Xtreme.
    Reply
  • Loadedaxe 25 October 2020 16:12
    Nope! too much for a 2560x1440 Monitor, I don't care how good it is. Maybe 2 years ago, but not today.
    4k gaming is on stage now and you can get a decent 4k monitor for ~ the same price. If I am spending $700 on a new gpu from Nvidia or AMD, I ain't wasting it on this.

    If it was ~$500, maybe. the Benq EX3203R is 144 Hz, very nice and is on par with this. It is $599 currently on Amazon.
    Reply