Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch 1000R Curved Monitor Review: Extreme in Every Way

Viewing Angles

VA is not the best choice of panel for off-axis viewing, but the Odyssey G7’s curvature means it’s unlikely to be shared. A single user sitting at a comfortable distance will see no issues. At 45 degrees, there is a slight purple tint and a 40% brightness reduction. You’ll see the same dimming when viewing the monitor from the top with a shift to green and red. In either case, detail remains visible at all brightness levels, but the image looks a little washed out.

Screen Uniformity

Considering the C32G75T’s extreme curve, one might expect some glow or bleed, but our sample showed none. We measured a small hot spot in the upper left corner, but that was all. No other color or tonal uniformity issues were visible.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Our comparison chart clearly shows the differences and benefit of different refresh rates. A 240 Hz screen like the C32G75T will draw a full frame in 5ms. 280 Hz lops off 1ms, and the 360 Hz PG259QN takes only 3ms to cover the screen. Any of these monitors will appear to have no motion blur, but a 5ms response time definitely looks better to the eye than 7ms.

The Odyssey G7 also delivers super-low input lag with a total time of 20ms. Interestingly, the 240 Hz CRG5 matched the 360 Hz Asus in this test, which measures the time from control input to full-frame render. The results presented above are impressive. In practice, any of the top four displays will satisfy gamers of all skill levels.