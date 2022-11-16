Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 850W ATX v3.0 Power Supply Review

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 850W is one of the first ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0-ready PSUs, with decent performance and quiet operation at normal operating conditions.

The Thermaltake GF3 with 850W max power offers good performance, but not high enough for it to make our list of the best PSUs. Nonetheless, it has high build quality and is one of the first 850W PSUs offering ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatibility. The Corsair RM850x and the EVGA 850 G7, which achieve notably higher performance, are not ATX 3.0 ready and do not have 12VHPWR connectors.

Thermaltake recently introduced the GF3 line, which consists of ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 ready PSUs. In this review, we will look at the model with 850W capacity, equipped with a 300W 12VHPWR connector, on paper at least, because in reality, the connector's sense pins are set for a max load of 600W. Channel Well Technology provides the platforms for all GF3 models but the 1350W and 1650W ones.

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The GF3 850 is rated Gold by 80 Plus and Cybenetics and has a Cybenetics A- noise rating. The fully modular cable design is a must in this price range ($120-130) and it uses a fluid dynamic bearing fan to ensure the absence of problems during the extended, ten-year warranty. Lastly, its dimensions are normal, with a 160 mm depth.

Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold (87-89%) Noise Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525H12SF-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓(selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 160mm Weight 1.66 kg (3.66 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v3.0, EPS 2.92 Alternative Low Power Mode (ALPM) compatible ✓ Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 70.8 3 0.3 Watts 120 849.6 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 1 1 16AWG No 8 pin EPS12V (700mm) 1 1 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm) 2 4 16-18AWG No 12+4 pin PCIe (610mm) (300W) 1 1 16-24AWG No SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 3 12 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (100mm) 1 1 22AWG No

There are enough cables and connectors to cover the unit's maximum power efficiently. The single 12VHPWR connector makes the difference compared to the existing 850W units. This type of connector is new, but soon enough, every PSU with over 450W capacity will have one.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

Swipe to scroll horizontally General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) CWT Platform CSZ PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection 1x NTC Thermistor SCK-075 (7 Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Yangjie Electronic GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x STMicroelectronics STF33N60M2 (600V, 16A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x On Semiconductor FFSP0865A (650V, 8A @ 155°C) Bulk Cap(s) 1x Rubycon (420V, 680uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, MXE) Main Switchers 2x On Semiconductor APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX & CM03X Resonant Controller Champion CU6901VAC Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x International Rectifier IRFH7004PbF (40V, 164A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 2x UBIQ QN3107M6N (30V, 70A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 2.6mOhm) &

2x UBIQ QM3054M6 (30V, 61A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 4.8mOhm)

PWM Controller(s): uPI-Semi uP3861P Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 3x Nichicon (2-5,000h @ 105°C, HD), 4x Nichicon (4-10,000h @ 105°C, HE), 1x Rubycon (2-10,000h @ 105°C, YXF), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KYA)

Polymer: 10x Elite, 6x APAQ, 8x CapXon, 4x NIC Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7502R Fan Controller Microchip PIC16F1503 Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525H12SF-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.5A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x PS1045L SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller On-Bright OB2365T

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

CWT provides the platform, and its code name is CSZ. This is not a brand-new platform, but rather a modified design to offer the desired ATX 3.0 compatibility and a 12VHPWR connector. The parts that CWT used, after TT's instructions, are of high quality. The PCB is large enough to allow for good airflow, but typically CWT used small heat sinks, with the secondary side without any. With the proper fan speed profile, this won't affect the platform's reliability.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter is complete and does a fair job. Surge protection is offered through an MOV, and inrush protection is handled by an NTC thermistor and bypass relay combo.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can rectify up to 30A.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two STMicroelectronics FETs and an On Semiconductor boost diode. The bulk cap is by Rubycon, and its capacity is barely enough to allow for more than 17 ms hold-up time.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are installed in a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is also used for higher efficiency.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 12V FETs are installed on a vertical board next to the main transformer for lower power losses. The minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The electrolytic filtering caps are of high quality. Most polymer caps are by lower-cost brands, but these caps are highly tolerant to harsh conditions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is an On-Bright OB2365T.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We find several polymer caps on the modular PCB, for ripple filtering purposes.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7502R. It is installed on the same board with a Microchip PIC16F1503, which controls the fan's speed.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is typical CWT, that is good.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The cooling fan is by Hong Hua and it uses a fluid dynamic bearing, so it should work for a nice, long time.

