Toshiba PX04S 12Gb/s SAS Enterprise SSD Review

Toshiba's PX04S provides PCIe-like performance over the durable and resilient 12Gb/s SAS connection, making the PX04S the clear performance leader in the SAS segment.

If you want to go fast, flash is the ticket. Confining flash behind the brick wall of SATA isn't the best solution, it isn't as fast as other interconnects and has hit a developmental dead end. We are at 6Gb/s SATA and that is where it stays -- there will be no 12Gb/s SATA.

SSDs shed the bonds of SATA and finally took flight when the industry transitioned to PCIe. The speedier connection provided explosive performance and the resulting PCIe SSDs are larger, faster and more efficient than 2.5" SATA SSDs. Unfortunately, PCIe SSDs tend to be inside the server, so any service or maintenance requires shutting down the server, which isn't ideal to say the least.

The only other interface that offers unbridled performance and connects through the PCIe pipe is SAS. Unlike 6Gb/s SATA, 12Gb/s SAS provides a wide enough freeway for SSDs to run at full speed. However, the first generation 12Gb/s SSDs weren't quite up to the task of utilizing the connection to its fullest extent.

Toshiba's PX04S 12Gb/s SAS SSD barrels onto the scene promising gaudy PCIe-like performance statistics (up to 300,000 random read IOPS in our testing) paired with SAS goodness.

