Viotek GNV30CBXA Review: Ultra-fast Ultra-wide

Viewing Angles

The GNV30CBXA looks a little better than most VA panels when viewed off-axis. The picture becomes a little cool and brightness is reduced by around 30% at 45 degrees to the sides. The top view is washed out with an obvious green tint.

The monitor’s relatively small size makes sharing impractical. The best image is seen when sitting 2-3 feet away, front and center. The stand lets you put the panel up high so it can be perfectly vertical, which keeps all parts of the image equidistant from the eye.

Screen Uniformity

Our GNV30CBXA sample showed a few slightly visible uniformity issues. The sides of the screen were a tiny bit darker than the rest. The issue was easier to see in test patterns rather than actual content. In games, only the brightest scenes were affected, and then only when large fields of bright white were shown. This is likely a sample-specific issue, so your mileage may vary.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

The GNV30CBXA’s biggest draw is its speed. It’s the fastest ultrawide you can buy for under $1,000, but there’s a caveat: Though the GNV30CBXA performed well in our tests, which use field patterns, the overdrive is not aggressive enough to eliminate all motion blur. Gameplay revealed a slight smearing effect when moving the mouse quickly. It didn’t distract too much, but this monitor’s gaming performance isn’t quite as smooth as other ultrawides we’ve tested.

Control response was no problem though. The 23ms score we recorded was corroborated by excellent gameplay. Aiming was very precise when tracking moving targets. Competitive gamers will certainly find that this Viotek is able to keep up.