Viotek GNV30CBXA Review: Ultra-fast Ultra-wide

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The closest monitors in price and format to the GNV30CBXA are 34-inch ultrawides. As such, for comparison in our benchmarks we’ve brought out the Cooler Master GM34-CW, Gigabyte G34WQC, MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR, BenQ Mobiuz EX3415R and Viotek GNV34DBE. All cost more than our review subject, though the Viotek GNV34DBE is only a little more money at $400 (as of writing). All are VA panels, except the BenQ, which uses IPS.

The GNV30CBXA isn’t super bright, but it’s bright enough. Viotek claims 300 nits, and our sample exceeded that. That’s more than enough light for an indoor environment, unless you plan to play near a very sunny window. There’s no HDR to worry about here, so more output isn’t really necessary.

Default black levels are respectable at 0.1103 nit, putting the GNV30CBXA in third place among our comparison group for default contrast. 2,822.3:1 is about average among VA panels and is nearly triple what a good IPS screen can deliver.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Calibration lowers contrast a tad, putting the GNV30CBXA in fourth place in the sample group. But 2,700.1:1 is still very good. Our ANSI test drops the GNV30CBXA to fifth place, but we’re still satisfied with the picture. If Viotek added a darker gamma preset, it might be possible to improve this test result a little. But in practice, image depth is very good and clearly better than any IPS monitor can boast.