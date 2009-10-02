Win 7's XP Mode And VirtualBox: When You Need Windows XP

What XP Mode Is...And Isn’t
Once upon a time, a company called Connectix developed a product named Virtual PC. Microsoft acquired the Virtual PC technology back in 2003. That original product went through a couple of enhancements, and Virtual PC 2007 was eventually released as a free download for all Windows users.
Windows XP Mode is simply Windows XP (with Service Pack 3) running in the most recent version of Virtual PC, now dubbed Windows Virtual PC and tuned to run on Windows 7. Windows XP mode is a full installation of Windows XP Professional (again, with Service Pack 3), including a pre-configured virtual hard drive. It takes the guesswork out of configuring a virtual machine, although you can always reconfigure some of the settings by running Windows Virtual PC.
Windows XP mode is narrowly focused at enabling legacy, 32-bit Windows XP apps to run on Windows 7. More importantly, it’s aimed at business applications. Bad news for gamers: one of the key features left out of Windows XP mode is virtualized access to the physical graphics cards. In other words, there’s no hardware-accelerated 3D in Windows XP mode, so no 3D games will run unless they’re much older games that shipped with a software 3D renderer.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that you can’t run any games. Titles that were exclusively 2D work fine, as we can see with Age of Wonders II.
It seems that 7 Business and Ultimate already include the necessary license for XP.
And btw, dual boot is better.....but newer hardware don't always have drivers for older OS, and when you need to work multiple applications in parallel and share data between them you don't have the time or the leisure to shutdown and reboot in different modes or change between computers. And virtualization has come a long way so the performance penalties for running virtualized OS are minimum.
No thanks. I like my xp game collection, which get more graphicky 3d than 2d age of wonders.
Paying a premium for extra features is normal - nothing new there
Are you sure about this? With the Windows integration, files downloaded in XP mode are stored in the Win7 system, right? This means if you download a trojan, it gets stored on your main OS with everything else, right? I don't think that's more secure. Regular virtual machiens are secure because they are entirely encapsulated, if you download a virus, you wipe the virtual image and its gone. With XP mode, you download a virus, it infects your primary OS, not the XP-Mode OS, unless I misread something.