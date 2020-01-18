Zotac GTX 1660 AMP Review: Quiet but Pricey

Dropping the settings back to medium, the Zotac GTX 1660 Amp is able to run all of our titles at 60 fps or well above. Even in Metro Exodus, the GTX 1660 managed 62 fps on average. Most titles sat around 100 FPS or so, and the cards averaged over 100 fps across all games we test. You can likely play some of these titles at 2560x1440 on medium settings as well and still be over 60 fps.
When comparing performance to the GTX 1650 Super, we find the GTX 1660 is over 8% faster. Compared to the 5500 XT 8GB, this card is 9% faster.
Zotac’s GTX 1660 Amp proved to be a solid 1080p gamer, able to reach 60 fps or more using Ultra settings. While we didn’t test this card at 2560x1440, it is clear with lowered settings most titles will be playable at the higher resolution.
This is a terrible card for the above mentioned price. I just bought a 1660 super (zotac, basic version). Never goes above 74 degrees running full tilt for 3 hours (synthetic load) goes down to 70 after 10 mins
And I have cheap ass fans in my case that barely push any air out of the case... (And the stock intel cooler that just pumps out all the CPU's heat into the case)
Ambient temps are around 28 degrees at my place and it's quite humid.
Save your money and go with the 1660 super.
Edit: fixing a typo
Why would anyone consider paying $240 for a 1660 (non-SUPER) at this point, when a 1660 SUPER will perform 10-15% better and can be had for the same price or less? Zotac only offering 2 years of warranty coverage when most other manufacturers offer 3 doesn't help either.
The 1660 cards priced close to $200 make sense, but anything priced much over $210, not so much, seeing as you might as well go for a notably faster SUPER variant at that point.
And I have cheap ass fans in my case that barely push any air out of the case... (And the stock intel cooler that just pumps out all the CPU's heat into the case)
Ambient temps are around 28 degrees at my place and it's quite humid.
Save your money and go with the 1660 super.
Edit: fixing a typo
The 1660 cards priced close to $200 make sense, but anything priced much over $210, not so much, seeing as you might as well go for a notably faster SUPER variant at that point.