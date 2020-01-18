Zotac GTX 1660 AMP Review: Quiet but Pricey

Dropping the settings back to medium, the Zotac GTX 1660 Amp is able to run all of our titles at 60 fps or well above. Even in Metro Exodus, the GTX 1660 managed 62 fps on average. Most titles sat around 100 FPS or so, and the cards averaged over 100 fps across all games we test. You can likely play some of these titles at 2560x1440 on medium settings as well and still be over 60 fps.

When comparing performance to the GTX 1650 Super, we find the GTX 1660 is over 8% faster. Compared to the 5500 XT 8GB, this card is 9% faster.

Zotac’s GTX 1660 Amp proved to be a solid 1080p gamer, able to reach 60 fps or more using Ultra settings. While we didn’t test this card at 2560x1440, it is clear with lowered settings most titles will be playable at the higher resolution.

