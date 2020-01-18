Zotac GTX 1660 AMP Review: Quiet but Pricey

Zotac, like the other card partners, offers its own in-house software, called FireStorm, to control and monitor the card. This lightweight app displays information about the GPU such as current clock speeds, temperatures, as well as fan speed. The GUI itself is mostly black with some dark and lighter blue highlights. The text is mostly white or a lighter blue and easy to read.

Other options include sliders for raising core and memory clocks, power limits and temperatures. With this card, the power and voltage sliders are unlocked and overclocking is possible on the core and memory. The power limit slider goes up to 111-percent which suggests there is some additional headroom for overclocking available.

FireStorm’s monitoring capabilities include displays for GPU core and memory clocks, voltage and temperatures, along with GPU and memory utilization data. While the software displays pertinent information, it does not have the ability to add others. What you see is what you get here, but it should be informative for the average user.

