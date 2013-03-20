BenQ Releases 27-inch FullHD GW2760HS Thin Bezel Monitor

BenQ has released a 27-inch VA panel that is optimized for low leakage and has a beautifully thin bezel just 11.5 mm wide. The GW2760HS makes up part of the GW series, which has a minimalistic design and backlighting that is meant to be flicker free.

To make the back lighting flicker free BenQ has opted not to equip the screen with PWM based backlight scaling, but rather an analogue system. This should considerably reduce the amount of perceived micro-stuttering. Backlighting is done by LEDs that produce a maximum brightness of 300 cd/m2.

BenQ's new monitor comes with a 1920 by 1080 resolution, and due to the low leakage VA-panel the screen offers a static contrast of 3000:1, a truly impressive number. The dynamic contrast is stated to be 20,000,000:1. BenQ boasts about 178 degree bi-directional viewing angles. Lastly the GW2760HS has a 4 ms gray-to-gray response time, making it suitable for gaming.

The unit has three inputs, HDMI, DVI, and VGA. It also has built in 1 W stereo speakers along with a headphone out jack.

BenQ's GW2760HS will hit the market in April, with an MSRP of €269, roughly $350.