BenQ Releases 27-inch FullHD GW2760HS Thin Bezel Monitor

By

BenQ has released a thin-bezel, high quality LED VA panel based 27" monitor.

BenQ has released a 27-inch VA panel that is optimized for low leakage and has a beautifully thin bezel just 11.5 mm wide. The GW2760HS makes up part of the GW series, which has a minimalistic design and backlighting that is meant to be flicker free.

To make the back lighting flicker free BenQ has opted not to equip the screen with PWM based backlight scaling, but rather an analogue system. This should considerably reduce the amount of perceived micro-stuttering. Backlighting is done by LEDs that produce a maximum brightness of 300 cd/m2.

BenQ's new monitor comes with a 1920 by 1080 resolution, and due to the low leakage VA-panel the screen offers a static contrast of 3000:1, a truly impressive number. The dynamic contrast is stated to be 20,000,000:1. BenQ boasts about 178 degree bi-directional viewing angles. Lastly the GW2760HS has a 4 ms gray-to-gray response time, making it suitable for gaming.

The unit has three inputs, HDMI, DVI, and VGA. It also has built in 1 W stereo speakers along with a headphone out jack.

BenQ's GW2760HS will hit the market in April, with an MSRP of €269, roughly $350.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dupontrocks11 20 March 2013 16:08
    It's nice to see BenQ releasing a new monitor, but it's too bad the price isn't competitive.
    Reply
  • tokencode 20 March 2013 16:09
    1080p still..... You can get a 40" LED TV with the same res for the same price. It's sad that my 4 year old 28" HANS-G is higher res and I paid $300 for it new.
    Reply
  • techbaddie 20 March 2013 16:10
    1080p for a 27 inch computer kinda sucks though... Needs to be at least 1440p
    Reply
  • maxinexus 20 March 2013 16:14
    why 1080...should have been 2560x1600
    Reply
  • falchard 20 March 2013 16:49
    For a VA panel monitor, the price is very good. No displayPort.
    Reply
  • blazorthon 20 March 2013 16:50
    tokencode1080p still..... You can get a 40" LED TV with the same res for the same price. It's sad that my 4 year old 28" HANS-G is higher res and I paid $300 for it new.
    As much as I agree that the resolution should be higher on this display and perhaps it should have a lower price, it's only fair to mention how resolution isn't everything. This monitor has far better contrast than any 40" TV and it probably has many other advantages in picture quality, especially against TVs.
    Reply
  blazorthon 20 March 2013 16:51
    blazorthonAs much as I agree that the resolution should be higher on this display and perhaps it should have a lower price, it's only fair to mention how resolution isn't everything. This monitor has far better contrast than any 40" LED TV and it probably has many other advantages in picture quality, especially against TVs.
    Tom's, why did you remove the edit function from the article comments !?
    Reply
  • 3ogdy 20 March 2013 17:25
    Unless they release a frame-less screen, people shouldn't consider buying products advertised as "thin bezel monitors" if they have an Eyefinity/3D Surround configuration in mind...it's hard to understand why screen manufacturers can't build more FRAMELESS displays - or at least screens with FLAT frames, allowing the glass to reach to the extremes of the screen(and with glass I'm obviously talking about SCREEN REAL ESTATE - which means you can view your data on a frameless-looking screen.
    Building flat frames shouldn't be hard at all, but maybe the multi-monitor market isn't big enough in order for these companies to start marketing and selling such stuff.
    Reply
