Acer and Alienware’s 360Hz Monitors Get Built-In Nvidia Latency Testers Ahead of Fall Release

(Image credit: Acer)

We’ve been promised a lot of new technology this year, some of which is just now starting to make its way from promise to actual product. Nvidia today announced its next-generation RTX 30-series GPUs, ushering in the possibilities of more advanced graphical feats. It makes sense, then, that Acer’s and Alienware’s 360Hz gaming monitors, which will each require a powerful graphics card to make the most out of its high refresh rate, are getting their final touches.

In case you lost track after 144 Hz, 360 Hz will be the new high bar for gaming monitor refresh rates. Today’s best gaming monitors can only make it to 240 Hz. We’ve seen gaming laptops this year boast 300 Hz refresh rates, but the Predator X25 and Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) are pushing the envelope, your graphics card’s abilities and, presumably, the limits of your wallet.

Acer first announced the Predator X25 in June, but today it confirmed that the monitor’s coming out this fall with a 360 Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GTG) response time.

The company also confirmed a suspicion we had: The Acer Predator X25 will use an IPS panel. That should lend to good viewing angles, making it easy to share the monitor or view it from the side. IPS panels also tend to have strong colors, and Acer’s claiming 99% coverage of the sRGB color space with the Predator X25.

The IPS panel lends credence to another suspicion we had, which is that the Acer Predator X25 is using the same panel as the Alienware AW2521H, which is also IPS. With the Acer, Alienware and Asus’ upcoming ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN all being 24.5 inches, it’s likely all three use the same fast-fresh panel, but with unique feature sets and designs. There also appears to be an IPS, 360Hz monitor from MSI coming this fall, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said today.

(Image credit: Alienware)

So who really needs a 360 Hz monitor? Again, you’ll need a beefy graphics card to hit 360 frames per second (fps). Even 240 fps today is mostly limited to eSports games, such as Overwatch and CS:GO, at low settings. For times when your graphics card can’t keep up with the monitor’s refresh rate, the monitor uses Nvidia G-Sync to fight screen tearing. AMD graphics card users, on the other hand, are seemingly out of luck in that regard, as there’s no FreeSync support.

We went hands-on with Asus’ 360 Hz monitor at CES in January, and its high refresh smoothed the appearance of a DOTA map scrolling by very quickly. On a 240 Hz monitor, the characters’ names were illegible, but the text was definitely more readable on the 360 Hz screen.

Nvidia has claimed that competitive gamers can see a 4% improvement in relative flick shot when moving from 240 Hz monitor to 360 fps on a 360Hz monitor. Acer wants you to be able to measure these small miracles by using the Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer. The tool, built into the Predator X25, reads mouse clicks and measures how long it takes for the monitor to change in response, such as displaying a gun muzzle flash. Alienware also announced today that its 360 Hz AW2521H will have this feature too, and Nvidia pointed to Asus and MSI 360Hz screens having it as well.

(Image credit: Alienware)

“This type of measurement has been virtually impossible for gamers to do before now, requiring over $7,000 in specialized high-speed cameras and equipment,” Acer claimed in its announcement today. “Reflex Latency Analyzer provides much more complete and accurate understanding of mouse, PC and display performance. Now with Reflex Latency Analyzer, gamers can start a match with confidence, knowing their system is operating exactly as it should be.”