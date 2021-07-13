This Acer Predator Gaming Laptop With RTX 3070 GPU is now $100 off

The best gaming laptop deals feature machines that pack as much power into a reasonably priced portable rig as possible, which is what Acer has achieved here thanks to a new deal.

At Newegg, you can pick up the Acer Predator Helios 300 with an RTX 3070 laptop GPU for $100 off — taking the price down to $1,599.

Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,699, now $1,599 at Newegg

This configuration of Acer’s 15.6-inch Predator Helios 300 features a 10th Gen, high powered Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 3070 laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Up top, you have an FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, paired with DTS-X certified sound for immersive gaming.View Deal

Of course, there is a lot more to love about the Predator Helios 300 beyond the specs. The four-zone RGB keyboard is comfortable thanks to concave keys, the I/O options are expansive, and the aeroblade 3D fan technology uses custom-engineered cooling to keep things running smoothly.

And all of this is stuffed into a sleek chassis that is easy to carry and premium in construction. With the latest GPU tech, if you’ve been looking for an enthusiast-level gaming laptop for playing on-the-go, this is a great option.