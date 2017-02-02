Trending

Acer’s XR382CQK Curved Ultrawide QHD Display Now Available In The US (Updated)

UPDATED, 2-6-2017, 1:15PM CT: A change was made to reflect new information about where to purchase the Acer XR382CQK display.

UPDATED, 2-6-2017, 5:55PM CT: Acer reached out to correct an error in its materials that stated an incorrect screen resolution. We've updated the article with the correct specifications.

Acer announced that its XR382CQK ultrawide QHD display is now available in US markets.

The new monitor features a 37.5-inch 3840 x 1600 curved IPS display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 2300R curvature. The Acer XR382CQK also sports a 75Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time, which, along with onboard AMD Free Sync technology, postures the XR382CQK as a gaming monitor. It also has a brightness of 300 nits, supports 1.07 billion colors, and has a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

You can connect to the Acer XR382CQK via its HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 interfaces, and it comes with cables for both. Additional I/O connectivity exists in the form of four USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.1 Type-C port capable of 5Gbps data transfer rates.

The Acer XR382CQK is also capable of displaying two inputs with a picture-by-picture mode, which splits the display in half to show both devices. Its proprietary GameView technology allows you to adjust black levels, enable a crosshair, and change the on-screen refresh rate without having to navigate to the OSD menu. You can also daisy chain the display with multi-monitor setups, and the “ZeroFrame” slim bezel makes it a nearly seamless expansion of your field of view.

Acer's new XR382CQK 37.5-inch Ultrawide QHD display is available now for $1,300 from Amazon, with more online retailers slated to start offering the monitor in March.

ProductAcer XR382CQK Ultrawide QHD Curved IPS Display
Display37.5” 3840 x 1600 IPS w/ AMD Free Sync
Curve2300R
Viewing Angles (Horizontal/Vertical)172°/ 178°
Refresh Rate75Hz
Response Time5ms
Color Support1.07 Billion Colors
Contrast Ratio100M:1
Brightness300 Nit
Inputs- HDMI 2.0- DisplayPort 1.2
USB Connectivity- USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1, 5 Gbps)- USB 3.0 x4
Speakers7W x2
MSRP$1,300
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Realist9 02 February 2017 17:42
    Oh so close. I would have preferred 4k vs ultra wide at that res, since it's questionable how many games would support that res without stretch/fish eye. I also have an Nvidia card, so G-sync is what I need. Swap those two things at that size, and I'm sold.
  • burkhartmj 02 February 2017 20:30
    This already exists with the Acer Predator XB321HK. It's a little smaller, but nearly all of that is from the width of the ultrawide . As expected with G-Sync though, it's generally $100-200 more expensive than this monitor.
  • esco_sid 02 February 2017 21:54
    Still no HDR no thx
  • Realist9 03 February 2017 04:24
    Yes, I know about it. But 6" is not "a little smaller" IMO.
  • zthomas 10 February 2017 04:25
    amazon has that acer and another that is g-sync.. which is 500.00 more.. I slapped onto my wish list.. once my 27 inch bites the dust..
