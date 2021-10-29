This RTX 3080-Armed Alienware Aurora R12 Is Back at Its Lowest Price

So, we thought this awesome Alienware Aurora R12 deal wasn't going to be around again after it dropped earlier this month. Turns out we were wrong and similar to the supernatural creatures you watch this Halloween weekend, nothing can kill it.

You can still get $334 off the Alienware Aurora R12 with RTX 3080, which brings the price to just $2,155. How is this Black Friday-tier deal still a thing?

Image Alienware Aurora R12: was $2,489.99, now $2,155.99 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200RPM HDD. View Deal

Let's look past the powerful spec sheet here and see what you get. While we haven’t gone hands-on with the R12, we did review the Alienware Aurora R11, which shares a lot in common with this newer iteration.

This includes the modern, stylish chassis with subtle RGB lighting, which is purpose-built to maximise airflow and be easy to open. Plus, the massive range of I/O gives you versatility to fit this into any setup, and make the most of that RTX 3080 and liquid-cooled 11th Gen Intel Core i7.

For system-intensive work and playing the latest games at their best, there's a lot to love about this machine. Whether it's to clear out some room for the 25th anniversary Alienware Aurora redesign, or to preview one of the big Black Friday PC gaming deals from Dell, snap this up now while you can!