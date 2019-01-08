Trending

Alienware Teases New OLED Display

Alienware’s showcasing a brand new display here at CES, Las Vegas. And that is this wee beastie. Complete with 55-inch display size, 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, this thing should hit the charts as the biggest, and best screen out there, well at least if money’s no object.

This is interesting for a few reasons, firstly it’s an OLED display, ensuring perfect blacks and fantastic color reproduction, and secondly it has that 120 Hz refresh rate, suggesting this isn’t just an upcycled TV panel packaged in a PC compatible box like a lot of big form factor monitors from other competitors.


No confirmation on price or availability just yet, but you can bet your bottom dollar it’ll be reaching into the $3000+ region for sure. It certainly looks the part too.

  • soccerdude84 08 January 2019 21:13
    oled as a monitor, hello burn-in
  • PapaCrazy 08 January 2019 21:35
    I wish there were more gaming-focused 55" 4k TVs/Displays. Nvidia was supposed to come out with one that had G-Sync, but it was also exorbitant in price. As previous comment stated, OLED is probably bad for things that have static UIs. But something with quantum dot, 120hz, HDR support, and Freesync/G-Sync would be really nice. I don't see the need to upgrade to 4k unless it's on a giant display like this. But cost needs to drop, no reason they need to cost 2x a normal TV.
  • CraigCore2 08 January 2019 22:02
    I mean it IS a tv panel... I would be surprised to see if this isn't a panel bough from LG Display, like what every other TV manufacturer does. OLED TV panels and 120Hz isnt anything new, and even LG's new OLEDs allow for 4K 120Hz input through HDMI 2.1
  • dirtydavew33 09 January 2019 07:41
    Screen size is too big for anything other than showpiece gaming system. Not even the most mildly competitive informed player would ever entertain playing on such a screen
  • mlee 2500 16 January 2019 20:22
    I couldn't agree with you more. In fact, when used as a desktop monitor, I've found 28" is too small for 4K resolution, and that anything larger then 32" extends past your natural peripheral vision, requiring you to move your neck and head constantly.

    I like everything else about this screen....OLED, 4K, Higher Frequency....but it needs to be packaged into a 32" form factor in order to be practical for anyone who doesn't just roll their chair back and use a controller.

