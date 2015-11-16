'Dungeons & Dragons' Table Top Gaming In Virtual Reality? Thank AltspaceVR And Wizards Of The Coast

You can now play Dungeons & Dragons in a virtual space. AltspaceVR and Wizards of the Coast formed a partnership to host officially licensed D&D tabletop games within a custom AltspaceVR virtual environment.

For decades, Dungeons & Dragons has been a fan favorite game to play with a gathering of friends. By partnering with AltspaceVR, Wizards of the Coast, which purchased the rights to the DnD franchise in 1997, hopes to replicate that experience in virtual reality by allowing you to gather with friends from around the world.

AltspaceVR created a set of virtual character sheets, figurines of heroes from various classes, and common monsters. The company made various terrain tiles, including dungeon-, wilderness- and city-themed pieces. The polyhedral dice needed to play the game were also digitally recreated.

The VR company didn't stop at just creating virtual copies of the game components. It created a new virtual room called the "Tavern" where players can gather for a game, and spectators can join in to watch. With a free account for AltspaceVR, Dungeons & Dragons fans can log in to the game's virtual landing page and either start a new campaign or search for a party in need of an additional player.

AltspaceVR is primarily designed for a VR headset such as the Oculus Rift DK2 or HTC Vive; you can access it without a VR headset, but the company suggests a VR HMD for the full virtual experience.

