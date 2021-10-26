AMD Bundles Xbox Game Pass With Radeon, Ryzen Purchases

AMD on Tuesday launched its new campaign to make its gaming-oriented CPUs and GPUs more attractive to the target audience. From now through the first half of next year, AMD will provide a free subscription to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC with a purchase of qualified hardware.

Gamers who purchase a Radeon RX 6000-series graphics card or Ryzen 5000X/3000X/XT processor from a participating retailer will get a free one-month subscription to Microsoft Xbox Game Pass for PC as part of AMD's Equipped for Battle game bundle. Typically, Microsoft charges $1 for the first month and then $9.99 per month.

While the bundle's value is not exactly high for graphics cards that cost from $650 to $1700, it allows gamers to try out over 100 new games and enjoy their graphics board without purchasing a bunch of titles.

AMD Equipped for Battle Game Bundle

Eligible CPUs Eligible GPUs Ryzen 9 5950X Radeon RX 6900 XT Ryzen 9 5900X Radeon RX 6800 XT Ryzen 7 5800X Radeon RX 6800 Ryzen 5 5600X Radeon RX 6700 XT Ryzen 9 3950XT Radeon RX 6600 XT Ryzen 9 3900XT Radeon RX 6600 Ryzen 9 3900X - Ryzen 7 3800XT - Ryzen 7 3800X - Ryzen 7 3700X - Ryzen 5 3600XT - Ryzen 5 3600X - Ryzen 5 3600 -

AMD said that the campaign starts on October 26, 2021, and ends on June 30, 2022, at 11:59:59 PM ET, or when the supply of Coupon Codes is exhausted, whichever occurs first.

In addition, AMD offers the Raise the Game bundle that includes complimentary copies of Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village with a purchase of a Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics board, but this campaign ends on December 31.