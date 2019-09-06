AMD Radeon RX 590 Galore: Take Your Pick For Under $200

(Image credit: Newegg)

Multiple custom Radeon RX 590 graphics card have gone on sale at different retailers around the country. The good news is that they all cost below $200. If you're looking to upgrade your old graphics card, today's a good day to go shopping.

The Radeon RX 590 is capable of delivering a stellar 1920 x 1080 gaming performance. You can also use the graphics card for 2560 x 1440 gaming as well if you're willing to cut back on the eye candy. The Radeon RX 590 is equipped with 2,304 stream processors and 8GB of GDDR5 memory that operates at 2,000 MHz (8,000 MHz effective) across a 256-bit memory interface. The custom models boast enhanced custom cooling solutions and brand-exclusive features. Some even come with a nice factory overclock.

Model Dimensions Boost Clock Display Outputs Warranty Sapphire Radeon Pulse RX 590 230 x 125 x 40mm 1,545 MHz 1 x DL-DVI-D, 2 x HDMI 2.0b, 2 x DP 1.4 2 Years ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX 590 278.81 x 126.78 x 41.91 mm 1,591 MHz 1 x DL-DVI-D, 2 x HDMI 2.0b, 2 x DP 1.4 3 Years Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 Gaming 8G 232 x 116 x 40mm 1,560 MHz 1 x DL-DVI-D, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 3 x DP 1.4 3 Years PowerColor Red Dragon RX 590 255 x 143 x 38mm 1,545 MHz 1 x DL-DVI-D, 1 x HDMI 2.0b, 1 x DP 1.4 2 Years

Based on the boost clock speeds, ASRock's offering is the fastest out of the four graphics card with the Gigabyte model coming in second place. The Sapphire and PowerColor models conform to AMD's reference boost clock speed. Regardless of the model that you pick, you'll need one 8-pin PCIe power cable to power the graphics card. We recommend you have a 500W power supply unit from a reputable vendor inside your system as a minimum.

In addition to the graphics card, you will also receive three months of Xbox Game Pass where you can play Gears 5 and over 100 PC games for free.

Should You Buy This Graphics Card?

To see if this graphics card will fit your needs, we recommend checking out our review of the AMD Radeon RX 590. You may also want to see our face-off between reference cards and third-party graphics cards for an in-depth look at the differences between the two.

For more help picking the best graphics card for you, there's our graphics card buying guide, the AMD and Nvidia GPU hierarchy and our breakdown of the best graphics cards we've tested.