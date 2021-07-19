AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT, RX 6600 Reportedly Launch On August 11 With Ample Stock

Fudzilla claims that AMD will launch the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 on August 11. Given the recent Radeon RX 6600 XT submission with the Korea National Radio Research Agency (RRA), Fudzilla's information could be accurate. However, we still recommend taking the news with a pinch of salt.

AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT will likely contend for a spot on the list of best graphics cards. We don't expect the Navi 23-powered graphics card to radically disrupt the graphics card hierarchy, but it should give Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 (Ampere) a run for its money. Of course, that's the segment that AMD wants to compete in with the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Funnily enough, the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 won't be the first graphics cards to employ the Navi 23 die. AMD already launched Navi 23 in the shape of the Radeon Pro W6600, Radeon RX 6600M, and Radeon Pro W6600M. However, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is rumored to use the full Navi 23 die, meaning the graphics card will have 2,048 stream processors (SPs) at its disposal. The Radeon RX 6600, on the other hand, will retain 1,792 SPs, the same configuration as the already released Navi 23-based SKUs. As per a previous Navi 23 leak, the Radeon RX 6600 XT may deliver a performance in the same range as the Radeon RX 5700 XT, which should be enough firepower to bump heads with the GeForce RTX 3060.

Fudzilla specifically referred to the Radeon RX 6600 XT as a product launch, implying that an official announcement could happen before August 11. According to the news outlet, there should be ample stock for the Radeon RX 6600 XT with a plethora of custom models for consumers to choose from. Sadly, Fudzilla doesn't know how much AMD will charge for the Radeon RX 6600 XT. Given the segment that it's contesting in, it would be wise for AMD to unleash the RDNA 2 graphics card with a sub-$350 price tag.