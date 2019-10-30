Leaked AMD Renoir APU Benchmarks Point to DDR4 Support

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Someone has posted data claiming to be 3DMark 11 benchmark results for the upcoming AMD Renoir APUs on Reddit. According to the Redditor, these are results that aren't accessible by the general public because they're set to "private."

There are three results which seem to show Renoir APUs running on a 'Celadon-RN' motherboard. We suspect that Celadon could be the name of the platform for Renoir. Unfortunately, the results don't reveal APU model names or core counts. We have no way of telling if the results are supposed to represent one, two or three different APUs. All things considered, we should take these mysterious results with a grain of salt.

Image 1 of 3 Setup 1 (Image credit: _rogame / Reddit) Image 2 of 3 Setup 2 (Image credit: _rogame / Reddit) Image 3 of 3 Setup 3 (Image credit: _rogame / Reddit)

In the first setup, the Renoir APU ran with a 1.7 GHz base clock with the iGPU (integrated graphics processing unit) clocked at 1.5 GHz. The second setup had the APU running slightly faster at 1.8 GHz; however, the iGPU's speed wasn't available. In the last setup, the APU operated at 2 GHz with its iGPU working at 1.1 GHz.

The use of DDR4-2666 RAM is what really surprised us. In August, Renoir was mentioned with LPDDR4X-4266 memory in a Linux driver patch. Intel's upcoming Tiger Lake-U chips could adopt LPDDR5 memory. APUs strongly benefit from high-speed memory, so we'd love to see Renoir make use of faster formats.

Based on the results, the tested chips seem to have low base clocks, but this is normal considering this would be very early silicon. If these really were Renoir chips tested, AMD probably still has a lot of tweaking to do. Alternatively, the low clock speeds could be a sign that Renoir will come with higher core counts. The current generation of AMD APUs, Picasso, tops out at four cores.

Another thing that stands out with these alleged benchmarks is the iGPU clock speed. One of the setups had the iGPU at 1.5 GHz. Picasso APUs' iGPU maxes out at 1.4 GHz. Renoir potentially surpassing Picasso at this early stage makes AMD's next-generation APU look promising.