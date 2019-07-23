AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Hits All-Time Low Price: $144.99

Summer temperatures are sizzling, and so are the deals on AMD's second-generation Ryzen 5 processor. Today, Newegg has the AMD Ryzen 5 2600X desktop processor for an all time low of $144.99 using the code EMCTCVW22 at checkout. Newegg also throws in a three-month Xbox Game Pass for free with the purchase. That’s $114.56 off the $259.55 MSRP, although the CPU is currently on sale at Amazon for $149.99.

The Ryzen 5 2600X features six cores and 12 threads, a frequency of 4.2 GHz and 19MB of combined cache. You also won't have to shop for a CPU cooler, as the chip comes with the Wraith Spire Cooler.

Is This CPU Deal For You?

In our Ryzen 5 2600X review, we praised its lower cache and memory latencies and more sophisticated multi-core boosts. In addition, the extra threads were helpful for both gaming and everyday productivity tasks. Be sure to check out the benchmarks for an in-depth look at this processor.

If you're still not sure if this is the processor for you, take a look at our CPU hierarchy to see where this chip ranks. You can also find our top recommendations on our Best Gaming CPUs and Best Productivity CPUs pages and shopping tips and guidelines in our CPU buying guide.