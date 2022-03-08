AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Arrives April 20 for $449: Report

AMD has been talking about advantages of its 3D V-Cache for gaming for several months without disclosing the actual launch date of its Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU or its price. According to a new leak from VideoCardz, AMD will formally launch its Ryzen 7 5800X3D chip on April 20 and the CPU will cost $449. This will be the first 3D V-Cache processor from AMD, and will look to compete with the best CPUs for gaming.



AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor will feature eight Zen 3 cores clocked at 3.40–4.50 GHz and will be equipped with 32MB of on-die L3 cache, as well as 64MB of 3D V-Cache in a stacked tile that operates as a part of L3 cache and expands the L3 capacity to 96MB. Add in the eight cores with 512KB of L2 each and the chip will feature a whopping 100MB cache. Large caches improve memory bandwidth and single-thread performance, just what the doctor ordered for games, which is why AMD positions its Ryzen 7 5800X3D primarily for gaming and even prices it below $500 as so not to scare off potential buyers.



As expected, alongside its Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD plans to introduce a number of cheaper Ryzen 5000-series and Ryzen 4000-series desktop offerings with eight, six, or four cores targeting gamers in budget as well as mainstream PCs.



AMD's Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, and Ryzen 5 5500 will complement the existing Ryzen 5000-series lineup and will make it slightly more accessible. Keep in mind that the Ryzen 5 5500 will use codenamed Cezanne silicon (still Zen 3) with disabled graphics, so it will feature a considerably smaller cache than its Ryzen 5600 counterpart that relies on the Vermeer die.



Also coming in April, AMD will officially offer its Ryzen 5 4600G in retail and will add Ryzen 5 4500 and Ryzen 3 4100 parts without graphics for inexpensive PCs.

AMD has not officially revealed the above details, so take the April 20 launch date and prices with a helping of salt. Still, that date coincides with a previously rumored Radeon RX 6950 XT/6750 XT/6650 XT launch date. Obviously, both the date and prices may change. Meanwhile, AMD's EPYC 'Milan-X' with 3D V-Cache is set to be available in March, so it makes sense for Ryzen CPUs with 3D V-Cache to arrive shortly after.



We've put together the following table showing the rumored specifications and prices for AMD's upcoming CPUs.

Cores/Threads Clocks L3 Cache Design/Architecture TDP MSRP Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8/16 3.40 GHz/4.50 GHz 96MB Vermeer/Zen 3 105W $449 Ryzen 7 5700X 8/16 3.40 GHz/4.60 GHz 32MB Vermeer/Zen 3 65W $299 Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 3.50 GHz/4.40 GHz 32MB Vermeer/Zen 3 65W $199 Ryzen 5 5500 6/12 3.60 GHz/4.20 GHz 16MB Cezanne/Zen 3 65W $159 Ryzen 5 4600G 6/12 3.70 GHz/4.20 GHz 8MB Renoir/Zen 2 65W $154 Ryzen 5 4500 6/12 3.60 GHz/4.10 GHz 8MB Renoir-X/Zen 2 65W $129 Ryzen 3 4100 4/8 3.80 GHz/4.0 GHz 4MB Renoir-X/Zen 2 65W $99

While Zen 4-based processors are still expected to launch sometime in 2022, AMD's executive implied that it has some new Ryzen 5000 offerings in the pipeline that will address market segments that AMD has not properly addressed yet, such as premium and commercial notebooks.



"We have more platforms coming with Ryzen 5000 in our next generation," said Su when asked about AMD's performance in the PC space should demand for computers slow down. "We are still underrepresented across the board in the markets that we play in, whether you are talking about datacenter or PCs, or gaming. On the PC side […] we are making very good progress in commercial, premium gaming notebooks, premium consumer [laptops]."



AMD's CEO did not elaborate on how the company plans to improve its next-generation Ryzen 5000-series APUs and CPUs. A frequency hike is one of the options for mainstream processors. For the high-end market segment AMD plans to introduce CPUs with 3D V-cache it showcased earlier this year.