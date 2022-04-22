AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Productivity Beast CPU Now Only £495: Real Deals

Amazon has lowered the price of AMD's Flagship CPU, the Ryzen 9 5950X, to just £495. This is a great price for the gaming and productivity powerhouse and puts it in a much more competitive position with Intel's Core i9-12900K and 12900KS.

AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X CPU comes with 16 cores and 32 threads and core clock speeds that can boost up to 4.9GHz. This AM4 socket chip also has 64MB of L3 cache and a low TDP of only 105W.

Having recently been usurped by Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs in gaming, and now the recently released (and out of stock) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the power of the 5950X is in its 16 cores — that can turn it into a productivity beast that is amazing at tasks like compiling and video rendering, where all its cores can be made use of.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: was £728, now £495 at Amazon

Don't be fooled into thinking this CPU is only good for large workloads as it's also a fantastic CPU to game on, so you do get the best of both worlds with this processor. Have a look at our best CPU for gaming list for an idea of the 5950X's performance.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X does not come packaged with a retail cooler so you will need to take that into consideration when purchasing this CPU as it does get warm when under load. Make sure it's something beefy that can keep this monster cool.