AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X's 64 Cores Overclocked to 5.5 GHz in World Record

When having 64 cores simply isn't enough.

Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

(Image credit: AMD)

Today, we dropped our AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X review while overclockers dropped a number of world records around the chip. A professional overclocker known as TSAIK overclocked all 64 cores to a clock speed of 5,548.71 MHz using liquid nitrogen (LN2). 

Careful selection of the proper hardware is key to setting world records, of course. TSAIK paired his Threadripper 3990X with MSI's Creator TRX40 motherboard and a single stick of DDR4 RAM clocked at 1,866 MHz with 13-13-13-31 CL timings.

In other news, pro overclockers Allen "Splave" Golibersuch and safedisk also managed to snatch a couple of world records of their own with the Threadripper 3990X. 

Splave currently holds the records for the GPUPI for CPU - 1B, Geekbench 3 multi-core and Cinebench R20 benchmarks with his chip overclocked to 5,475.43 MHz, 5,375 MHz and 5,305.88 MHz, respectively. Unlike TSAIK, Splave went with the ASRock TRX40 Taichi motherboard.

Meanwhile, safedisk now has the highest scores for wPrime 1024m and Cinebench R15. His Threadripper 3990X was clocked at 5,125 MHz for the first benchmark and 5,225 MHz for the latter.

Given the processor's more than generous core and thread counts, the Threadripper 3990X will likely become a new favorite toy for extreme overclockers.

6 Comments
  • norcalsc 07 February 2020 18:18
    Never understood why this is news.....
    Reply
  • joeblowsmynose 07 February 2020 18:52
    norcalsc said:
    Never understood why this is news.....
    Well it was just posted an hour ago so you should be saying "I haven't understood for an hour why this is news ...."
    Its ok, nothing to beat yourself up over, you might understand one day. :P :P :P
    Reply
  • svan71 07 February 2020 21:57
    Its ok, nothing to beat yourself up over, you might understand one day. :p:p:p
    overclock records in general numbnuts
    Reply
  • joeblowsmynose 08 February 2020 00:08
    svan71 said:
    ...
    overclock records in general numbnuts
    Really?
    Reply
  • spongiemaster 08 February 2020 00:27
    svan71 said:
    Its ok, nothing to beat yourself up over, you might understand one day. :p:p:p

    overclock records in general numbnutsWell said. You're not alone norcalsc.
    Reply
  • Umar M 08 February 2020 16:16
    Yeah but how fast can it go round the Ring?
    Reply