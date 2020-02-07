AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X's 64 Cores Overclocked to 5.5 GHz in World Record

(Image credit: AMD)

Today, we dropped our AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X review while overclockers dropped a number of world records around the chip. A professional overclocker known as TSAIK overclocked all 64 cores to a clock speed of 5,548.71 MHz using liquid nitrogen (LN2).

Careful selection of the proper hardware is key to setting world records, of course. TSAIK paired his Threadripper 3990X with MSI's Creator TRX40 motherboard and a single stick of DDR4 RAM clocked at 1,866 MHz with 13-13-13-31 CL timings.

In other news, pro overclockers Allen "Splave" Golibersuch and safedisk also managed to snatch a couple of world records of their own with the Threadripper 3990X.

Splave currently holds the records for the GPUPI for CPU - 1B, Geekbench 3 multi-core and Cinebench R20 benchmarks with his chip overclocked to 5,475.43 MHz, 5,375 MHz and 5,305.88 MHz, respectively. Unlike TSAIK, Splave went with the ASRock TRX40 Taichi motherboard.

Meanwhile, safedisk now has the highest scores for wPrime 1024m and Cinebench R15. His Threadripper 3990X was clocked at 5,125 MHz for the first benchmark and 5,225 MHz for the latter.

Given the processor's more than generous core and thread counts, the Threadripper 3990X will likely become a new favorite toy for extreme overclockers.